Evacuations in Cologne for defusing bombs paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

By Canadian Press

January 21, 2020

BERLIN – A train station, an opera house, a TV station and various apartments were to be evacuated Tuesday in the West German city of Cologne while experts prepared to defuse an unexploded US World War II bomb.

The bomb of 500 kilograms (1100 pounds) was found on Monday evening during construction work near the Rhine in the city center. Shipping on the river and air traffic also had to be interrupted before the operation started around noon, the German news agency dpa reported.

Officials are also planning to close a bridge over the Rhine that will take most trains to Cologne Central Station, one of the most important railway junctions in Germany. The suspension of traffic in Cologne is likely to lead to delays in train services throughout Germany, officials said.

Nearly 75 years after the end of the war, unexploded bombs are often found in Germany. Sometimes, as a precaution, throwing it away leads to large-scale evacuations.