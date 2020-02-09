Evacuations arranged as a New South Wales rain bat

Devastating storms have ravaged eastern New South Wales, forced floods and left tens of thousands without electricity.

Utilities were in a hurry to restore power to the more than 100,000 affected customers on Sunday.

Communities along the Hawkesbury River northwest of Sydney have been instructed to evacuate before the floods.

The state emergency service in New South Wales warns residents in parts of Pitt Town, Richmond and Gronos Point that the flood level along Hawkesbury could be the worst since 1992.

Heavy rain has caused flooding from #NSW in several areas. the North Richmond Bridge (picture about 4.30 p.m.). There are currently major floods in North Richmond, Hawkesbury River. The conditions are closely monitored overnight. Http://t.co/g0qh5IR9lv 📸Alex Clifton pic.twitter.com/uboNn7IJno

– Meteorology Bureau, New South Wales (@BOM_NSW), February 9, 2020

Residents of low-lying areas near the Narrabeen Lagoon in northern Sydney were ordered to evacuate on Sunday evening.

The suburbs of Moorebank, Chipping Norton and Milperra in south-west Sydney also had to be evacuated.

According to SES, people risk being trapped without electricity and water if they do not leave these areas.

Update: Minor flood warning for the Hastings River with minor flooding at the settlement point on Monday morning. Warning: https://t.co/2394jLVWr7 NSW #SES FloodSafe Info: https://t.co/ccQgXuH3Oa pic.twitter.com/nEPkJJmZaR

– Meteorology Bureau, New South Wales (@BOM_NSW), February 9, 2020

Emergency services have been overflowing with calls since Friday’s deluge, with extreme weather causing traffic chaos across Sydney.

“This wet and windy weather did a lot of damage to our roads today. Paramedics have been responding to five car accidents every hour since Friday night,” said NSW Ambulance spokesman Giles Buchanan on Sunday afternoon.

“We responded to several trees that fell on cars, trees in houses and units, and people trapped in cars in floods.”

IchtNot operational school updates🏫

This list was updated on February 9, 2020 at 9:20 p.m.

The following NSW public #schools will be temporarily out of service on Monday, February 10: https://t.co/wn9yWrWddT

Day #parents and #students below… pic.twitter.com/QKjuChj39m

– NSW SES (@NSWSES) February 9, 2020

According to NSW Maritime, a number of boats sank due to the turbulent conditions at sea.

Four people were hospitalized for treatment on Sunday afternoon after a tree fell on their car in downtown Sydney.

A 16-year-old boy was admitted to the hospital with suspected broken ribs after being trapped between debris in waist-deep water for two hours in the Hunter region.

The teenager was rescued by emergency services after canoeing around 9:00 a.m. on Sunday in the Allyn River.

Power company Ausgrid claims that more than 77,000 customers in Sydney, the Central Coast, and Newcastle have lost electricity.

Endeavor Energy reports that another 26,000 customers in the Sydney, Blue Mountains and Southern Highlands regions are without electricity.

“Crews report significant damage after strong winds destroyed power lines in many areas,” said Endeavor Energy.

Ausgrid has crews working around the clock to repair and protect our communities. But they say that many of these customers, including me, shouldn’t expect to recover electricity tonight. Many thanks to all rescue workers who worked under these conditions. Please stay safe tonight.

– Matt Kean MP (@Matt_KeanMP) February 9, 2020

A severe weather warning was issued for the entire coast of NSW on Sunday and will remain in place on Monday.

The Bureau of Meteorology says the flood in the Hunter region, on the Central Coast, in the greater Sydney area, in Illawarra and in the Blue Mountains could trigger “life-threatening flash floods”.

Sydney, the Central Coast and the Blue Mountains were drenched with 200 to 400 millimeters of rain from Friday at 9 a.m. to Sunday at 5 p.m.

The last time that Sydney and the state coast had so much rainfall was in mid-2016.

“But we’ve surpassed these numbers, and you have to go back to 1998 to get total values ​​like we will get,” said a spokeswoman for the weather service.

NSW Deputy Police Commissioner Karen Webb urged drivers to exercise caution and avoid flooding.

“There are currently hundreds of calls for help, including trees, boulders, or electricity pylons, that fall on cars and houses, as well as streets, and power outages and local floods that affect different streets and traffic lights,” she said.

“I am disappointed that I have to remind people to act responsibly and not to take risks in such conditions, especially near floods.”

Dams in the Sydney area, including the large Warragamba Dam, are swelling to their highest level in years.

aap