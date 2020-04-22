Eva Mendes reveals why she does not publish photographs of Ryan Gosling and their children

Eva Mendes keeps Ryan Gosling and their children away from social media – for now, at least.

A 46-year-old actress recently revealed why she didn’t share any photos of her long-time friend and daughter, five-year-old Esmeralda, and three-year-old Amada Lee.

“I’ve always had a clear line in terms of my husband and my children,” she wrote on Instagram and responded to a comment from a fan who asked why he didn’t share any photos of Gosling and their children. “Of course I will talk about them with limits, but I will not publish pictures of our everyday life.”

Mendes explained that since her girls are so young, it is not right for them to decide what they are and not comfortable sharing online.

“Because my children are still so small and do not understand what publishing their picture really means, I do not have their consent,” she added. “And I won’t publish their picture until they’re old enough to give me permission.”

There is one exception to the rule regarding the publication of Gosling photographs.

“As for Ryan, I will only post flashes of things that are already” out there “(such as pictures from movies we’ve made, and so on),” she shared last month in response to a fan who said “would you mind if Ryan appeared on this page. “

Mendes added, “My husband and my children are private. This is important to me, thanks for getting. Have a nice day. I send so much love! “

Earlier this year, Mendes said her daughters were already independent.

“They are their own wives.” And it’s so beautiful to watch, ”said the actress, saying that while she still wants to“ protect ”them, she tries“ not to explain my opinion too much about what they like ”.

“My five-year-old cut socks, part of my legs was gone, and she likes to wear socks like sleeves,” Mendes said of her older child. “And one day she wore lingerie like a hat, and I thought,” That’s amazing. “I wish I could do that. I can’t.”