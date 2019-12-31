Eva Amurri feels & # 39; overwhelmed & # 39; in the midst of pregnancy and the stress of divorce

Loading...

Eva Amurri has updated fans about her personal life amid the stress of grieving over divorce and pregnancy, saying she feels "overwhelmed" by her circumstances.

“I am trying to take time off and spend time with my children, especially because I am out of work right now, so I am trying to spend that extra time and have a good time one by one with them. "Said the writer and businesswoman on her Instagram Story Monday.

“This is an extremely stressful moment for me. We are in the final stretch of our divorce process and, therefore, we are doing many aspects of the logistics nightmare of it, "he added, and noted that he had to tell" about 20 people today that I am getting divorced, not it's such a fun thing to tell a stranger again and again. "

Eva, the daughter of actress Susan Sarandon and Franco Amurri, and her ex-husband, Kyle Martino, revealed their separation in November, just two months after sharing that they were expecting their third child, the next issue Eva addressed in her update.

"I just found out that I really failed on my first gestational diabetes screening test, so it was a big shock for me: I had spent this first hour with my other two pregnancies," he revealed, adding that "I" am a little more shocked about what I expected to be. "His legend said:" I'll be honest, when they called me I cried for 20 minutes. "

Eva posted updates on her subsequent evaluation of three-hour gestational diabetes on Tuesday morning, but has not yet updated fans about the outcome.

