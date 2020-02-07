EV and PHEV sales are increasing in the European Union as diesel loses popularity

Electric vehicle sales increased significantly across the European Union in the last quarter of 2019, accounting for 4.4 percent of total new car sales in the reporting period.

Data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) show that the demand for electrically rechargeable vehicles rose by 81.3 percent in the fourth quarter of 2019 to a total of 156,805 units. The demand for battery-electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids rose by 77.9 percent and 86.4 percent, respectively.

Hybrid vehicles still make up the majority of sales of alternative drive vehicles in the EU. In the fourth quarter, 252,371 vehicles were relocated, an increase of 69.2 percent compared to the same period of three months in 2018.

“Before the EU CO2 standards for new cars came into force in January, electric car sales reached an all-time high in the last quarter of 2019. This shows that demand is there and growing, and the reason for the low sales has so far been a poor range of models from car manufacturers, ”said Transport & Environment Clean Vehicles and E-Mobility Director Julia Poliscanova about the figures.

“According to CO2 standards, the auto industry will have to sell around 5% of electric cars in 2020, which is within reach and will pave the way for zero-emission mobility, which is required by the European Green Deal,” she added.

With the sale of alternative vehicles, the number of diesel vehicles sold in the EU decreased by 3.7 percent to 1 million units, which corresponds to 29.5 percent of new registrations. Nevertheless, some markets saw a pickup in diesel vehicle purchases. These included France (+7.3 percent), Germany (+4.3 percent), Romania (+31.1 percent), Sweden (+30.5 percent), Hungary (+18.4 percent), Belgium (+ 17.7 percent) and Slovenia (+18.2 percent).)

Gasoline vehicle sales rose 11.9 percent and accounted for 57.3 percent of the EU market.