Europe’s Solar Orbiter begins its journey to the sun

Just before midnight on Sunday, a spacecraft departs from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on a mission to the sun. Known as Solar Orbiter, this spacecraft will spend the next seven years in and out of the extremely inhospitable environment around the sun. In the process, it will give us our first glimpse of the poles of the sun, which will be crucial to understanding the swirling magnetic field. It will also help uncover the origins of violent solar storms that send plasma to Earth, where it can disable satellites and disrupt our power networks.

The Solar Orbiter mission is led by the European Space Agency and has been in the works for almost two decades. It complements NASA’s Parker Solar Probe, launched in 2018, that will pass closer to the sun than any spaceship in history. Just a year after his mission, Parker gives scientists four times more data about the solar environment than expected, says Nour Raouafi, a heliophysicist at Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory and Parker project scientist. “We venture into space areas that we have never explored before,” says Raouafi. “Every observation is a potential discovery.”

Solar Orbiter will expand Parker’s vast amount of data with a range of 10 instruments, including six that can directly view the sun. This is a luxury that is not available for Parker, which passes too close to the sun to instantly capture an image without directly frying the sensors of a camera. But Parker and Solar Orbiter are both equipped with sets of instruments to study the environment around the sun, such as the magnetic field, the plasma ejections and the irregular bursts of energy-rich particles from the sun’s atmosphere or corona.

Compared to Parker, Solar Orbiter will keep its distance from the sun and will never venture closer than 26 million miles. This is located just inside the orbit of Mercury, a hellish region of the solar system where the spacecraft will experience temperatures above 900 degrees Fahrenheit as it is attacked by energy-rich particles emitted by the sun.

The radiation hardened instruments are protected from the blistering heat by a shield covered with doors that open periodically so that the instruments of the spacecraft can view the sun. The heat shield of the Solar Orbiter is about half an average parking space and is a mix of modern and old technology. The outer layer is a strip of titanium, only a fraction of a millimeter thick and covered on the sun side with charred animal bone. This is the same stuff that prehistoric people use to paint cave walls, but the properties also make it great for radiating heat from a spacecraft.

Daniel Verscharen, instrument scientist for Solar Orbiter, says that he is mainly interested in what the vessel will reveal about the solar wind, the plasma that continuously flows away from the corona of the sun. The particles in this plasma can reach speeds of more than 1 million miles per hour, but scientists are not sure how the solar atmosphere speeds them up to these high speeds. Solar wind is a constant aspect of space weather, much like the air temperature on Earth. Sometimes the solar wind is strong, sometimes it is weak, but it is always there in the background.

And just as the earth organizes the occasional extreme weather conditions, so does the sun. Known as coronal mass emissions, these solar storms can dump more than a billion tons of plasma into space at speeds that make the solar wind appear slowly. This wave of sun’s stuff carries its own magnetic field – and if it happens to be across the earth, the effect is like a hammer hitting a gong. When the plasma wave reaches the earth, it waves over our own magnetic field in what is known as a geomagnetic storm.

