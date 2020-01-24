Europe's bishops mark Auschwitz birthday condemning hatred

WARSAW, Poland – Europe’s Catholic bishops mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz with a statement condemning anti-Semitism and the “manipulation” of the truth for political purposes.

The statement was announced Saturday, two days before the anniversary of the liberation of the camp by the Soviet army on January 27, 1945.

It comes in the midst of an increase in Holocaust denial and other forms of historical money laundering. In a period of increasing nationalism, even some governments have attempted to replace honest historical research with mythologizing the behavior of their nations during the war.

The bishops have not identified a specific case of historical manipulation. Instead, they called to pray and to light candles “for people killed in extermination camps of all nationalities and religions.”

“On this anniversary we appeal to the modern world for reconciliation and peace, for respect for the right to exist of every nation and for freedom, independence, to maintain its own culture,” the statement said. “We cannot allow the truth to be ignored or manipulated for immediate political needs.”

The bishops describe the power of Auschwitz as a symbol of the Nazi-German horror, and noted that the last three popes, St. John Paul II, Benedict XVI and Francis, all visited the site of the former camp.

They also noted that communist totalitarianism – like Nazism – has claimed millions of lives.

“Here the Nazis took the power to decide who is human and who is not. Here euthanasia met eugenics. Auschwitz-Birkenau is a result of the system based on the ideology of National Socialism, which meant that the dignity of man made in the image of God was trampled, “said the bishops.

“Another totalitarianism, namely communism, acted almost the same and also reached a death toll of millions,” the bishops added.

The statement was issued by the Conferences of the Council of European Bishops and the Conference of the Commission of the Bishops of the European Union on behalf of the Bishops of Europe.

