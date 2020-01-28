European Union to evacuate citizens from China

BEIJING – The latest about the outbreak of a new virus from China that has infected thousands of people and killed more than 100 people (local all times):

The European Union sends two flights to evacuate at least 350 healthy European citizens from the Chinese city of Wuhan, as a deadly new flu spreads in the region.

At the request of France, which has a large number of citizens in the Wuhan region, the 28-nation union has activated a civil protection mechanism to organize the flights.

The first flights will only carry healthy EU citizens or those without symptoms of the virus, the European Commission said in a statement on Tuesday. The EU is ready to mobilize more flights in the coming days.

The first flight will carry approximately 250 French citizens. More than 100 other EU citizens will travel on the second flight. The EU will co-finance the flights.

The French government had already announced plans to organize return flights for both healthy citizens and people with virus symptoms and to keep them in quarantine for 14 days after their arrival in France.

The United States and several other nations are preparing to blow up citizens from a Chinese city at the center of a virus outbreak that has killed more than 100 people.

Hong Kong’s leader says it will cut all rail links to mainland China and cut the number of flights in half as authorities in China and overseas are trying to curb the spread of the new virus. The number of confirmed cases has risen to over 4,500.

The US government chartered a plane to fly diplomats out of the US consulate in Wuhan, where the outbreak began, and other Americans.

China has blocked access to Wuhan and 16 other cities to prevent people from leaving and spreading the virus.

