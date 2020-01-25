European Central Bank sets rates, starts policy evaluation paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Another issue will be whether the ECB can adjust its policies to help fight climate change. One way in which central banks can influence climate policy is to make bonds that finance environmentally-friendly projects, such as wind farms, part of the bond incentive program.

Lagarde said it was “hard to disagree” that climate change could threaten financial stability, but did not comment on how or even whether the ECB could respond to environmental issues.

The ECB is currently not buying bonds based on environmental criteria, but has in fact purchased bonds that fund environmentally friendly projects as part of its broader incentive to increase inflation. The bank’s primary mandate is price stability according to the Treaty of the European Union; only then can it pursue other objectives of EU economic policy, such as jobs, growth and the environment.

The central bank left its main interest rates and incentive programs unchanged on Thursday. Lagarde said in her news conference that the risks to the economy “have become less pronounced because some of the uncertainties surrounding international trade have disappeared.”

The day before, US President Donald Trump and European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen said they expect a trade agreement between the US and the EU this year. The US has also signed a first trade pact with China that eases some tensions.

On November 1, Lagarde took over from Mario Draghi at the head of the monetary authority for the 19 countries that use the euro as their currency.

She inherited an incentive package that was adopted at the penultimate meeting of Draghi in September. The bank lowered the deposit rate on money left by commercial banks to minus 0.5% from minus 0.4% and started 20 billion euros ($ 22 billion) in monthly bond purchases. The package was aimed at supporting the weak growth against headwind from trade disputes.

David McHugh, The Associated Press