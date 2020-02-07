Europe Limits Government by Algorithm. The US, not so much

One evening last June, residents from the Hillesluis and Bloemhof neighborhoods on the south side of Rotterdam, in the Netherlands, entered a community room at their local playground. Many wore headscarves and some came from a local mosque after a protest march. The residents had gathered to find out more about a government system called SyRI that had silently signaled thousands of people in their low-income communities to researchers because they were more likely to make benefits. “People were very, very angry,” says Maureen van der Pligt, a civil servant at trade union federation FNV, who helped organize the meeting.

Van der Pligt and the residents involved planned to organize a party on Wednesday. The Court of The Hague closed SyRI and cited European legislation on human rights and data privacy.

The case shows how privacy and human rights legislation can curb the use of automation by the government. It is one of the recent examples of European regulation that limits government programs that target algorithms and artificial intelligence to citizens. However, in the US, such guardrails are generally missing.

SyRI, for System Risk Indicator or System Risk Indicator, was set up by the Dutch Ministry of Social Affairs in 2014 to identify people who are at high risk of committing benefit fraud. The legislation of the Dutch parliament allowed the system to collect 17 categories of government data, including tax registers, land registry records and vehicle registrations. Four cities used the tool, each focused on specific neighborhoods with a high number of residents with a low income and immigrants.

The Dutch government said that SyRI was needed to help combat fraud. Social groups suspected of the project began investigating the device and talking to residents where it was being used. Many were shocked to hear that their neighborhoods were the target and complaints started to grow from below.

In 2018, a court case by groups, including the FNV federation, turned SyRI into a test case for algorithmic government limits, viewed by privacy experts around the world. The case was supported by the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Human Rights, Philip Alston, who submitted a short letter from Amicus and said that SyRI “posed significant potential threats to human rights, in particular to the poorest in society.”

On Wednesday, the court in The Hague agreed with that assessment and said it was legitimate for the government to use technology to tackle fraud, but that SyRI was too invasive. By collecting parts of data across entire neighborhoods, the court said, SyRI has violated the right to a private life guaranteed by European human rights law.

The court’s ruling also said that the program was not in accordance with the principles of transparency and minimizing data collection as laid down in the far-reaching EU privacy law that came into force in 2018. or an immigrant background with a higher risk of fraud.

The Dutch Ministry of Social Affairs said in a statement that it would study the ruling, but did not indicate whether it would appeal.

Christiaan van Veen, director of the Digital Welfare State and Human Rights Project at the New York University School of Law, says the statement is relevant outside of South Rotterdam. “Because of the use of international human rights language and standards, this case will resonate across Dutch borders,” he says.

Van Veem says that the SyRI case will be especially influential in Europe, where it can affect how other courts and countries interpret EU human rights law and GDPR. “One of the most important things to eat is that regulations matter and things can really change,” he says.

The ruling against SyRI comes at the foot of other examples from European courts and regulators that slow down algorithmic efforts to increase government efficiency or supervision.

