Europa League games on TV 2019/20: Watch on TV and live stream

From the British perspective, the Europa League has additional spice in the 2019/20 season. Five representatives are still strong in the tournament.

Wolves love life on the continent, while Manchester United and Arsenal have also reached the knockout stage.

The Old Firm duo Celtic and Rangers complete the British contingent and will both have high ambitions after reaching this competitive phase.

RadioTimes.com will round up the Europa League 2019/20 fixtures – with preview, prediction and how you can watch each match live on TV and online.

How to watch the Europa League live on TV in the UK

The Europa League matches are broadcast live on TV, online and via the BT Sport app.

There are several ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add them to your existing contract for an additional £ 10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £ 39.99 a month.

If you don’t have BT broadband or don’t want to, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services like Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin.

After the final whistle, every online game has highlight packages and regular TV highlights.

Europa League fixtures

All games in UK time

Round of 16 – first leg

Thursday February 20th

Sporting CP vs Istanbul Başakşehir (17:55)

Ludogorets v Inter (17:55)

Frankfurt vs. Salzburg (5:55 p.m.)

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Benfica (5:55 p.m.)

Getafe vs. Ajax (5:55 p.m.)

Copenhagen – Celtic (5:55 p.m.)

CFR Cluj – Sevilla (5:55 p.m.)

Club Brugge – Man Utd (5:55 p.m.)

Wolves vs. Espanyol (8:00 p.m.)

Wolfsburg – Malmo (8:00 p.m.)

Roma vs. Ghent (8:00 p.m.)

Rangers v Braga (8:00 p.m.)

Bayer Leverkusen – Porto (8:00 p.m.)

APOEL against Basel (8 p.m.)

Olympiakos – Arsenal (8:00 p.m.)

AZ Alkmaar v LASK (8:00 p.m.)

Round of 16 – second leg

Wednesday February 26th

Braga v Rangers (5:00 p.m.)

Thursday February 27th

Espanyol v Wolves (17:55)

Malmo – Wolfsburg (5:55 p.m.)

Ghent vs. Roma (5:55 p.m.)

Porto – Bayer Leverkusen (5:55 p.m.)

Basel vs. APOEL (5:55 p.m.)

LASK vs. AZ Alkmaar (5:55 p.m.)

İstanbul Başakşehir vs Sporting CP (17:55)

Inter v Ludogorets (8:00 p.m.)

Salzburg vs. Frankfurt (8:00 p.m.)

Benfica v Shakhtar Donetsk (8:00 p.m.)

Ajax vs. Getafe (8:00 p.m.)

Celtic v Copenhagen (8:00 p.m.)

Seville – CFR Cluj (8:00 p.m.)

Arsenal – Olympiacos (8:00 p.m.)

Man Utd – Club Brugge (8:00 p.m.)

second round

To draw: Friday the 28th February

First leg: Thursday March 12th

Second leg: Thursday March 19th

Quarter final

To draw: Friday 20th March

First leg: Thursday April 9th

Second leg: Thursday April 16

semifinals

To draw: Friday March 20th

First leg: Thursday April 30th

Second leg: Thursday May 7th

final

Wednesday May 27th