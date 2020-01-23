Europa League games on TV 2019/20: Watch on TV and live stream

From the British perspective, the Europa League has additional spice in the 2019/20 season. Five representatives are still strong in the tournament.
Wolves love life on the continent, while Manchester United and Arsenal have also reached the knockout stage.
The Old Firm duo Celtic and Rangers complete the British contingent and will both have high ambitions after reaching this competitive phase.
RadioTimes.com will summarize the Europa League 2019/20 fixtures – with preview, prediction and how you can watch each match live on TV and online.
How to watch the Europa League in Britain live on TV
The Europa League matches are broadcast live on TV, online and via the BT Sport app.
There are several ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add them to your existing contract for an additional £ 10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £ 39.99 a month.
If you don’t have BT broadband or don’t want to, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services like Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin.
After the final whistle, every online game has highlight packages and regular TV highlights.
Europa League fixtures
All games in British time
Round of 16 – first leg
Thursday February 20th
Sporting CP vs Istanbul Başakşehir (17:55)
Ludogorets v Inter (17:55)
Frankfurt vs. Salzburg (5:55 p.m.)
Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Benfica (5:55 p.m.)
Getafe vs. Ajax (5:55 p.m.)
Copenhagen – Celtic (5:55 p.m.)
CFR Cluj – Sevilla (5:55 p.m.)
Club Brugge – Man Utd (5:55 p.m.)
Wolves vs. Espanyol (8:00 p.m.)
Wolfsburg – Malmo (8:00 p.m.)
Roma vs. Ghent (8:00 p.m.)
Rangers v Braga (8:00 p.m.)
Bayer Leverkusen – Porto (8:00 p.m.)
APOEL against Basel (8 p.m.)
Olympiakos – Arsenal (8:00 p.m.)
AZ Alkmaar v LASK (8:00 p.m.)
Round of 16 – second leg
Wednesday February 26th
Braga v Rangers (5:00 p.m.)
Thursday February 27th
Espanyol v Wolves (17:55)
Malmo – Wolfsburg (5:55 p.m.)
Ghent vs. Roma (5:55 p.m.)
Porto – Bayer Leverkusen (5:55 p.m.)
Basel vs. APOEL (5:55 p.m.)
LASK vs. AZ Alkmaar (5:55 p.m.)
İstanbul Başakşehir vs Sporting CP (17:55)
Inter v Ludogorets (8:00 p.m.)
Salzburg against Frankfurt (8:00 p.m.)
Benfica v Shakhtar Donetsk (8:00 p.m.)
Ajax vs. Getafe (8:00 p.m.)
Celtic v Copenhagen (8:00 p.m.)
Seville – CFR Cluj (8:00 p.m.)
Arsenal – Olympiacos (8:00 p.m.)
Man Utd – Club Brugge (8:00 p.m.)
second round
To draw: Friday the 28th February
First leg: Thursday March 12th
Second leg: Thursday March 19th
Quarter final
To draw: Friday 20th March
First leg: Thursday April 9th
Second leg: Thursday April 16
semifinals
To draw: Friday March 20th
First leg: Thursday April 30th
Second leg: Thursday May 7th
final
Wednesday May 27th