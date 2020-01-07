Euro 2020: Schedule, TV and live stream, schedule, tickets, stadiums

The 16th UEFA European Championship will be held in 12 European countries in 2020.
It is the first time in the history of the tournament that it will be held across the continent to mark the 60th anniversary of the first European Championship.
RadioTimes has put together everything you need to know about the upcoming Euro 2020 tournament, including TV and live streaming information and tickets.
When is the Euro 2020?
The final tournament starts on Friday June 12, 2020 and keep going until the finale Sunday July 12, 2020,
Where’s the Euro 2020?
For the first time, the tournament is spread across 12 European nations. You can find detailed information in our guide to the Euro 2020 stadium further down on this page.
Euro 2020 groups
Group A: Turkey, Italy, Wales, Switzerland
Group B: Denmark, Finland, Belgium, Russia
Group C: Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria, play-off winner D (A) *
Group D: England, Croatia, play-off winner C, Czech Republic
Group E: Spain, Sweden, Poland, play-off winner B
Group F: Play-off winner A (D) *, Portugal, France, Germany
* Play-off winner A is assigned to group F and play-off winner D to group C. If Romania qualifies as the winner of route A, they will be played in group C and play-off winner D will be transferred to group F.
Match pairs for Euro 2020
All times are UK time
group stage
Friday June 12th
Game 1: Group A – Rome
Saturday June 13th
Game 2: Group A – Baku
Game 3: Group B – Copenhagen
Game 4: Group B – St. Petersburg
Sunday June 14th
Game 5: Group C – Amsterdam
Game 6: Group C – Bucharest
Game 7: Group D – London
Monday June 15th
Game 8: Group D – Glasgow
Game 9: Group E – Bilbao
Game 10: Group E – Dublin
Tuesday June 16
Game 11: Group F – Budapest
Game 12: Group F – Munich
Wednesday June 17th
Game 13: Group A – Baku
Game 14: Group A – Rome
Game 15: Group B – St. Petersburg
Thursday June 18th
Game 16: Group B – Copenhagen
Game 17: Group C – Amsterdam
Game 18: Group C – Bucharest
Friday June 19th
Game 19: Group D – Glasgow
Game 20: Group D – London
Game 21: Group E – Dublin
Saturday June 20th
Game 22: Group E – Bilbao
Game 23: Group F – Budapest
Game 24: Group F – Munich
Sunday June 21
Game 25: Group A – Baku
Game 26: Group A – Rome
Monday June 22nd
Game 27: Group B – Copenhagen
Game 28: Group B – St. Petersburg
Game 29: Group C – Amsterdam
Game 30: Group C – Bucharest
Tuesday June 23
Game 31: Group D – Glasgow
Game 32: Group D – London
Wednesday June 24th
Game 33: Group E – Bilbao
Game 34: Group E – Dublin
Game 35: Group F – Budapest
Game 36: Group F – Munich
second round
Saturday June 27th
Game 37: Group A winner against Group C runner-up – London
Game 38: Vice champions group A against vice champions group B – Amsterdam
Sunday June 28th
Game 39: Group B winner against Group A / D / E / F, third place – Bilbao
Game 40: Group C winner against Group 3D / E / F, third place – Budapest
Monday June 29th
Game 41: Winner of group F against group A / B / C, 3rd place – Bucharest
Game 42: runner-up group D against runner-up group E – Copenhagen
Tuesday June 30th
Game 43: Group E winners against Group A / B / C / D, third place – Glasgow
Game 44: Group D winners against Group F runners-up – Dublin
Quarter final
Friday July 3rd
Match 45: Match 41 winner – Match 42 winner – St. Petersburg (5:00 p.m.)
Game 46: Winner of Game 39 – Winner of Game 37 – Munich (8:00 p.m.)
Saturday July 4th
Game 47: Game 40 Winner – Game 38 Winner – Baku (5:00 PM)
Game 48: Game 43 Winner – Game 44 Winner – Rome (8:00 PM)
semifinals
Tuesday July 7th
Game 49: Game 45 Winner – Game 46 Winner – London (8:00 PM)
Wednesday July 8th
Match 50: Match 48 Winner – Match 47 Winner – London (8:00 PM)
final
Sunday July 12th
Match 51: Match 49 Winner – Match 50 Winner – London (8:00 PM)
How to watch Euro 2020 on TV and live stream in the UK
The Euro 2020 will be broadcast between BBC and ITV, Streaming will be available on the BBC Sport website, the BBC iPlayer and the ITV Hub.
How to hear Euro 2020 on the radio
You can also listen to the radio broadcast of the championship Talksport radio.
How do I buy Euro 2020 tickets?
Fans could apply for tickets at the UEFA Euro 2020 ticket portal, although the window is now closed and applicants are informed whether they were successful or not.
However, it is likely that many tickets will not be claimed and will be resold to the public.
An official resale platform is expected to be launched in 2020, where fans can pass on unwanted tickets. This means that you still have a chance to get a seat, but you need to move forward quickly when the window opens.
Euro 2020 stadiums
There are 12 host cities In total in 12 countries:
- Rome (Stadio Olimpico)
- Baku (Olympic Stadium)
- Saint Petersburg (St Petersburg Stadium)
- Copenhagen (Parking Stadium)
- Amsterdam (Johan Cruijff ArenA)
- Bucharest (National Arena)
- London (Wembley Stadium)
- Glasgow (Hampden Park)
- Bilbao (Estadio de San Mamés)
- Dublin (Dublin Arena)
- Munich (Football Arena Munich)
- Budapest (Ferenc Puskas Stadium)
Who won the Euro 2016?
Portugal won the UEFA European Championship in 2016 when they beat France 1-0 in the final at the Stade de France in Paris.