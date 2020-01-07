Euro 2020: Schedule, TV and live stream, schedule, tickets, stadiums

Loading...

The 16th UEFA European Championship will be held in 12 European countries in 2020.

It is the first time in the history of the tournament that it will be held across the continent to mark the 60th anniversary of the first European Championship.

RadioTimes has put together everything you need to know about the upcoming Euro 2020 tournament, including TV and live streaming information and tickets.

When is the Euro 2020?

The final tournament starts on Friday June 12, 2020 and keep going until the finale Sunday July 12, 2020,

Where’s the Euro 2020?

For the first time, the tournament is spread across 12 European nations. You can find detailed information in our guide to the Euro 2020 stadium further down on this page.

Euro 2020 groups

Group A: Turkey, Italy, Wales, Switzerland

Group B: Denmark, Finland, Belgium, Russia

Group C: Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria, play-off winner D (A) *

Group D: England, Croatia, play-off winner C, Czech Republic

Group E: Spain, Sweden, Poland, play-off winner B

Group F: Play-off winner A (D) *, Portugal, France, Germany

* Play-off winner A is assigned to group F and play-off winner D to group C. If Romania qualifies as the winner of route A, they will be played in group C and play-off winner D will be transferred to group F.

Match pairs for Euro 2020

All times are UK time

group stage

Friday June 12th

Game 1: Group A – Rome

Saturday June 13th

Game 2: Group A – Baku

Game 3: Group B – Copenhagen

Game 4: Group B – St. Petersburg

Sunday June 14th

Game 5: Group C – Amsterdam

Game 6: Group C – Bucharest

Game 7: Group D – London

Monday June 15th

Game 8: Group D – Glasgow

Game 9: Group E – Bilbao

Game 10: Group E – Dublin

Tuesday June 16

Game 11: Group F – Budapest

Game 12: Group F – Munich

Wednesday June 17th

Game 13: Group A – Baku

Game 14: Group A – Rome

Game 15: Group B – St. Petersburg

Thursday June 18th

Game 16: Group B – Copenhagen

Game 17: Group C – Amsterdam

Game 18: Group C – Bucharest

Friday June 19th

Game 19: Group D – Glasgow

Game 20: Group D – London

Game 21: Group E – Dublin

Saturday June 20th

Game 22: Group E – Bilbao

Game 23: Group F – Budapest

Game 24: Group F – Munich

Sunday June 21

Game 25: Group A – Baku

Game 26: Group A – Rome

Monday June 22nd

Game 27: Group B – Copenhagen

Game 28: Group B – St. Petersburg

Game 29: Group C – Amsterdam

Game 30: Group C – Bucharest

Tuesday June 23

Game 31: Group D – Glasgow

Game 32: Group D – London

Wednesday June 24th

Game 33: Group E – Bilbao

Game 34: Group E – Dublin

Game 35: Group F – Budapest

Game 36: Group F – Munich

second round

Saturday June 27th

Game 37: Group A winner against Group C runner-up – London

Game 38: Vice champions group A against vice champions group B – Amsterdam

Sunday June 28th

Game 39: Group B winner against Group A / D / E / F, third place – Bilbao

Game 40: Group C winner against Group 3D / E / F, third place – Budapest

Monday June 29th

Game 41: Winner of group F against group A / B / C, 3rd place – Bucharest

Game 42: runner-up group D against runner-up group E – Copenhagen

Tuesday June 30th

Game 43: Group E winners against Group A / B / C / D, third place – Glasgow

Game 44: Group D winners against Group F runners-up – Dublin

Quarter final

Friday July 3rd

Match 45: Match 41 winner – Match 42 winner – St. Petersburg (5:00 p.m.)

Game 46: Winner of Game 39 – Winner of Game 37 – Munich (8:00 p.m.)

Saturday July 4th

Game 47: Game 40 Winner – Game 38 Winner – Baku (5:00 PM)

Game 48: Game 43 Winner – Game 44 Winner – Rome (8:00 PM)

semifinals

Tuesday July 7th

Game 49: Game 45 Winner – Game 46 Winner – London (8:00 PM)

Wednesday July 8th

Match 50: Match 48 Winner – Match 47 Winner – London (8:00 PM)

final

Sunday July 12th

Match 51: Match 49 Winner – Match 50 Winner – London (8:00 PM)

How to watch Euro 2020 on TV and live stream in the UK

The Euro 2020 will be broadcast between BBC and ITV, Streaming will be available on the BBC Sport website, the BBC iPlayer and the ITV Hub.

How to hear Euro 2020 on the radio

You can also listen to the radio broadcast of the championship Talksport radio.

How do I buy Euro 2020 tickets?

Fans could apply for tickets at the UEFA Euro 2020 ticket portal, although the window is now closed and applicants are informed whether they were successful or not.

However, it is likely that many tickets will not be claimed and will be resold to the public.

An official resale platform is expected to be launched in 2020, where fans can pass on unwanted tickets. This means that you still have a chance to get a seat, but you need to move forward quickly when the window opens.

Euro 2020 stadiums

There are 12 host cities In total in 12 countries:

Rome (Stadio Olimpico)

Baku (Olympic Stadium)

Saint Petersburg (St Petersburg Stadium)

Copenhagen (Parking Stadium)

Amsterdam (Johan Cruijff ArenA)

Bucharest (National Arena)

London (Wembley Stadium)

Glasgow (Hampden Park)

Bilbao (Estadio de San Mamés)

Dublin (Dublin Arena)

Munich (Football Arena Munich)

Budapest (Ferenc Puskas Stadium)

Who won the Euro 2016?

Portugal won the UEFA European Championship in 2016 when they beat France 1-0 in the final at the Stade de France in Paris.