Eugene Kane, longtime Milwaukee Journal Sentinel columnist, dies at 63

Close

Longtime Milwaukee Journal Sentinel columnist Eugene Kane, who stirred the pot on race and its effects on Milwaukee’s African American community and the central metropolis, was discovered dead in his east side condominium Thursday.

He was 63.

No foul participate in was suspected the medical examiner will take a look at for COVID-19.

Kane, who in no way married and did not have any small children, moved from Philadelphia to Milwaukee in September 1984 to get the job done for the Milwaukee Journal, the city’s evening newspaper.

He covered a range of beats right before getting to be recognized for his award-profitable column Raising Kane that challenged persons to seem at race and race-relevant troubles in a different way.

“Eugene was a passionate journalist and wonderful writer who cared deeply about justice. As a columnist, he inspired the people today of Milwaukee and The usa to listen to our much better angels, to confront our failures and to not surrender to accepting racial injustices and inequities. He urged us all, which includes himself, to be improved,” stated George Stanley, editor of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Previous Milwaukee Journal Sentinel columnist Eugene Kane. (Image: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel files)

In excess of the earlier five years, Kane confronted a quantity of wellness difficulties.

Although driving to go to his sister’s property around Washington, D.C., in 2015, he experienced a stroke.

He was in a medically induced comaafter medical professionals identified he suffered a diabetic seizure, which direct to the stroke. In a column following the ordeal, he reported he was saved by a serious daily life angel, a freeway worker who arrived upon his motor vehicle on the freeway.

Kane remaining the Journal Sentinel in 2012, immediately after a 28-year vocation. When he still left the setting up, he stunned every person by standing in the heart of the newsroom and singing “Moon River” just just before heading out.

Kane gained a variety of journalism accolades.

Kane also believed in providing back to young journalists of coloration and served as the president of the Wisconsin Black Media Affiliation in 2002.

In February 2017, Kane was honored alongside with WTMJ-Tv Channel 4’s Carole Meekins by the Wisconsin Black Media Association in an event entitled “Honoring Our Have,” at the Wisconsin Black Historical Culture.

This tale will be up to date.

Examine or Share this tale: https://www.jsonline.com/tale/news/2020/04/16/eugene-kane-longtime-milwaukee-journal-sentinel-columnist-dies-63-coronavirus-examination/5148664002/