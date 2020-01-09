Eufy BoostIQ robotic vacuum cleaners cost up to $ 120 less

Loading...

Finding a good robot vacuum for less than $ 200 is a difficult task – almost no well-known brand robo vacuum was originally that cheap. So when we see our favorite brands losing sales placing some of their top vacuums in the $ 100 to $ 200 range, we’re pretty excited.

Eufy is currently running an Amazon deal, and a few robot vacuumers save up to 40% (up to $ 120.99 in savings).

This is a fairly simple robot vacuum that doesn’t operate via a smartphone app, but via a remote control. However, the RoboVac 11S has some nice features. BoostIQ technology automatically increases suction power when additional suction power is needed. This thing is also super slim and can easily slide under furniture to clean hard-to-reach places. You don’t have to babysit the vacuum as it has sensors that prevent it from bumping into things and falling down stairs or ledges. The Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S slim typically costs $ 229.99, but today the price has dropped to $ 149.

This Eufy model is also available in white. Regardless of the color, this vacuum lasts for up to 100 minutes and automatically returns to the charging station with low power consumption. The white model is also on sale for $ 149.

The RoboVac 30C is a bit further than the 11S. It has WiFi connectivity, which means that you can set and control schedules when it runs from your phone. It’s as slim as the 11S, but has even more suction power. It also comes with boundary strips that keep the robot away from areas where you don’t want it.

This vacuum easily changes from the carpet to the hard floor, and sensors prevent it from crashing into things or falling off moldings or stairs. The RoboVac 30C typically costs $ 299.99, but today you can buy it for $ 179 to $ 120.99.

