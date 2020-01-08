EU promises to try to save Iran nuclear deal despite setbacks | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Loading...

In addition to von der Leyen, Borrell urged all parties involved in the growing tensions to avoid more military action.

“The latest rocket attack on air bases in Iraq used by US and coalition forces, including European troops, is yet another example of escalation and heightened confrontation. It is in nobody’s interest to further increase the spiral of violence, “he said.

Borrell has invited Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif for discussions in Brussels, but a date for his visit has yet to be set amid a madness of diplomatic activity. EU Foreign Ministers organized a special meeting on Friday to discuss the ongoing crisis.

Iran concluded the nuclear deal in 2015 with the United States, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia and China. However, the deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, has been vital since US President Donald Trump left it unilaterally in 2018 and imposed sanctions that have damaged Iran’s struggling economy. Since then, Tehran has gradually reversed its commitment to the deal.

Borrell said that Iran’s nuclear deal today is more important than ever, because this is the only place where we can talk with the Russians and Chinese on a multilateral basis about the many risks we face. It is one of the most important tools for non-proliferation and regional security. “

After his top general was killed in the American drone attack, Iran announced at the weekend that it would no longer respect the limits set on how many centrifuges it can use to enrich uranium.

Zarif said the move was a “corrective step” in the context of the nuclear deal and he said it could be reversed.

The corresponding press