EU pressures Iran on atomic deal in last bid to save | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

“Our goal is clear: we want to keep the agreement and reach a diplomatic solution within the agreement,” said German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas in a statement. “We will tackle this together with all partners in the agreement. We call on Iran to participate constructively in the negotiation process that is now starting. “

The Iranian Foreign Ministry warned of a “serious and strong response” to the European movement. But at the same time, the ministry spokesman, Abbas Mousavi, held an olive branch and said that his country was “fully ready to respond to any goodwill and constructive effort” that is holding the nuclear deal, Iran’s official IRNA news agency reported.

The US Department of Foreign Affairs said it fully supports the decision to initiate the dispute settlement mechanism. “We believe that further diplomatic and economic pressure is justified by nations,” it said in a statement.

“The civilized world must send a clear and uniform message to the Iranian regime: Your campaign of terror, murder, chaos will no longer be tolerated,” said Trump, according to the statement.

The agreement signed by Iran with the US, Britain, Germany, France, China and Russia in 2015 has been unraveled since Trump left Washington in 2018 and reinstated sanctions designed to paralyze the Islamic Republic under what the US “maximum pressure” called “Campaign.”

Europeans felt compelled to act, despite objections from Russia and China, because any breach of the deal reduces the so-called “breakout time” that Iran needs to produce a nuclear bomb, British Foreign Minister said Dominic Raab to the Parliament.

“Each of these actions was individually serious,” Raab said. “Together they are now worried about Iran’s nuclear ambitions.” Iran maintains that it is not looking for a nuclear weapon.

At the time of signing the deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action or JCPOA, Iran’s “breakout” time was estimated at just two months. With the security measures in place that limit Iran’s supply of enriched uranium and heavy water, the number and types of centrifuges that it can use to enrich uranium, and the purity that is permitted, that estimate grew to more than a year.

Trump said the deal should be renegotiated because it did not relate to Iran’s ballistic missile program or its involvement in regional conflicts, and again the US sanctions that have made the Iranian economy heavy. In order to put pressure on the remaining signatories to provide sufficient economic incentives to compensate for US sanctions, Iran gradually began to breach its restrictions last year.

Over time, it publicly announced the violations and continued to allow inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency into its facilities.

Following the US drone strike that killed the Revolutionary Guard, Qassem Soleimani, Iran announced it was its fifth and final step in breaking the deal, saying it would no longer meet any restrictions on its enrichment activities.

That left Europeans “no choice” but to invoke the dispute mechanism, Raab told Parliament.

“We are doing this in order to fully respect Iran again,” he said, adding that they hope that the move “will strengthen the diplomatic track, not to leave it.”

In their letter to the EU foreign policy chief who announced their move, the three countries renounced the new US sanctions.

“Our three countries are not participating in a campaign to put maximum pressure on Iran,” they said. “Our hope is to get Iran to fully meet its obligations again.”

At the same time, they rejected Tehran’s argument that it was justified to violate the deal because Washington first broke the deal when it withdrew.

Recourse to the dispute mechanism begins a period of 30 days to resolve the problem, which can be extended and is likely to be. If the problem persists, the matter can be referred to the UN Security Council and may result in the “snapback” of sanctions that were lifted under the deal.

After receiving the letter, Josep Borrell, head of EU foreign policy, who coordinates the agreement on behalf of the world powers, emphasized that pressure on Iran from Europe does not mean that international sanctions will be imposed automatically.

Despite the recent violations of Iran, all remaining parties to the JCPOA have said it is worth preserving, as it is the best way to curb Iran’s nuclear program. Diplomats note that even with its violations, Iran continues to enrich uranium to a lower purity than before the deal, and IAEA inspectors continue to have access to its facilities.

“We see no reason for such a move,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement about the decision of the EU countries. It called the move an “ill-considered decision” that could lead to a new escalation and make a return to the original framework “unreachable.”

With the growing skepticism that could save the deal without US involvement, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson suggested the possibility that the agreement could somehow be reworked to take away some of Trump’s concerns.

“Let’s work together to replace the JCPOA with the Trump deal,” he told the BBC.

Borrell declined to comment on that, but again emphasized that the remaining signatories believe that this is the best solution to limit Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

“We must maintain the nuclear deal and work to return to full and effective implementation,” said Borrell in Strasbourg, France. He described the pact as a “major achievement” and underlined that “there is no alternative to this agreement.”

Raab told the British parliament that “the government in Iran has a choice.”

“The regime can take steps to de-escalate tensions and abide by the basic rules of international law. Or sink deeper and deeper into political and economic isolation, “he said. “We are urging Iran to work with us to save the deal.”

___

Rising reported from Beirut. Danica Kirka in London, Frank Jordans and Geir Moulson in Berlin and Daria Litvinova and Jim Heintz in Moscow have contributed.

Lorne Cook and David Rising, The Associated Press