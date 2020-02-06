EU launches antitrust probe in Qualcomm 5G modem chip set business

Google antitrust: regulators post sights on Google Chrome

The EU is intensifying its investigation into Google’s business practices as a new preliminary investigation begins.

Qualcomm is being investigated by the European Commission (EC) for possible antitrust practices related to the company’s 5G chipset activities.

The US chip giant confirmed the investigation in a regulated submission (.PDF). According to Qualcomm, on 3 December 2019, the EC asked for information about the designs of Qualcomm Radio Frequency Front End (RFFE) used in 5G devices.

At the same time, European regulators have informed Qualcomm that they are “investigating whether (Qualcomm) engages in anti-competitive behavior” within the European economic area.

In particular, as reported by Reuters, the EC wants to know whether the San Diego-based chip maker has exploited its market position in 5G baseband processors and modems in the RFFE room to harm competitors.

Qualcomm says it is in the “process of responding.”

The company has warned investors that if European regulators find that the competition rules in the region have been violated, a fine of up to 10 percent of annual sales can be imposed – in addition to orders and the restriction of inappropriate business practices, all of which the bottom line could touch.

“It is difficult to predict the outcome of this case or what remedies could possibly be imposed by the EC,” said Qualcomm. “We believe that our business practices do not violate EU competition rules.”

In July 2019, the EC Qualcomm imposed a fine of € 242 million for anti-competitive, “predatory price” practices in the 3G baseband chip set market. The watchdog said that Qualcomm sold products to Huawei and ZTE at a cost to force Icera, a rival British semiconductor company, out of the market.

The tech giant is also in a professional phase of a lawsuit filed by the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC). The FTC claims that Qualcomm violates FRAND’s licensing obligations, imposes excessive royalties, and agreements between Qualcomm and some suppliers ignore antitrust laws.

The court ordered Qualcomm to grant patent licenses on “fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory terms” to other companies and to provide FTC reports for the next seven years to demonstrate compliance. These orders will have to be complied with if Qualcomm loses its appeal.

This week, Qualcomm published strong financial results for the first quarter that exceeded analysts’ expectations. In the first quarter of 2020, the technology giant declared sales of $ 5.05 billion with earnings per share of $ 0.99. Analysts predicted sales of $ 4.83 billion and $ 0.85 earnings per share.

Qualcomm owes its successful quarter to the early acceptance and development of 5G technologies. Qualcomm CEO Steven Mollenkopf says the company focuses on new RF front-end content and core chip sets with higher performance levels.

