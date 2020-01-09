Loading...

ZAGREB, Croatia – After years of setbacks and disappointment, the two Balkan countries could hope to start talks about membership of the European Union in the coming weeks, according to the Prime Minister of Croatia, who will be the rotating presidency of the EU on January 1. EU.

Albania and Northern Macedonia were supposed to start formal accession talks with the EU last year. French President Emmanuel Macron blocked the company in October and said he would continue to do so until the process for admitting countries to the 28-country bloc was reformed.

Macron opposed the opening of the talks, despite warnings that further delays in Northern Macedonia and Albania’s membership missions could undermine stability in the volatile Balkan region. In response to the October delay, the leader of Northern Macedonia resigned and called for parliamentary elections scheduled for April 12.

But Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic and senior Croatian officials appear to be confident that they can meet Macron’s demands and possibly complete a date for Albania and Northern Macedonia to start accession negotiations at the end of March, which can take several years.

The EU executive arm, the European Commission, had recommended starting the process last year.

“France had certain concerns that were more conceptual in nature,” Plenkovic told reporters in Zagreb on Thursday. “Is the methodology for the accession process good or not?”

He said the EU Commission is working on a paper with suggestions for ways to improve the “methodology” for EU accession, plus a few concrete steps that the countries might be able to take quickly. No details have been provided.

Countries must negotiate 35 so-called chapters or policy areas to join the EU, including financial, agricultural, transport, energy, social and justice policies. The process can be drawn.

For example, Croatia, which joined the EU in 2013, started negotiations alongside Turkey, but Ankara is still struggling to become a member and that is unlikely to happen soon.

In conversation with reporters with Plenkovic, President Charles Michel of the European Council said that steps must be taken to “modernize the enlargement process”. He noted the “reversibility” principle, which essentially means that countries may be required to re-open the chapters they have.

However, this is already the case because the negotiations are conducted on the basis of “nothing is closed unless everything is closed”.

Whatever compromise is found, Macron said this week that he wants an EU-Balkan summit planned for May to be “a moment of unity” for Europe and “a success”. Croatian officials read his comments as a sign that a solution will be found, possibly by the time EU leaders meet in March in Brussels.

Ironically, Albania and Northern Macedonia are struggling to join the EU, while Britain is struggling to become the first country to leave. The block’s expansion over the years has caused complicated decision-making in the world’s largest trading block and some sort of expansion fatigue after 10 countries joined in 2004.

But EU membership has been a powerful driving force for democratic, political and economic reforms in the Balkans, and proponents of working with Albania and northern Macedonia fear that the EU could be further delayed by anti-European political forces in Northern Macedonia Elections in April.

___

AP writer Sylvie Corbet in Paris contributed to this report.

Lorne Cook, The Associated Press