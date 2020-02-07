EU Enlargement Chief calls for discussions on religious legislation in Montenegro

PODGORICA, Montenegro – The EU Enlargement Commissioner has called for a dialogue in EU-hopeful Montenegro on Friday about a controversial law on religious rights that has fueled tensions in the Balkan country.

Oliver Varhelyi also said that the small Adriatic country with around 620,000 people is the leader among the Western Balkan aspiring members and should now continue with the remaining required reforms.

“Work needs to be speeded up, reforms need to be speeded up, especially in the areas of rule of law and media freedom where we have to resolve outstanding issues,” he said.

Montenegro, which became independent in 2006 after the split-up of much larger Serbia, insisted on joining the EU after joining NATO in 2017, in spite of its historic ally Russia.

Political tensions have recently risen over the religious law opposed by the Serbian Orthodox Church in the country and pro-Serbian and pro-Russian opposition parties.

Thousands of people participated in protests led by the Serbian church in Montenegro, which states that the new law allows the government to take its possessions, including monasteries. The government has denied this.

“We are interested in dialogue,” said Verhelyi. “If we could help with that – I don’t think we can – we would be happy to help.”

Varhelyi visited the region after the EU Commission revealed changes to the system that it uses to add new member states after Britain’s departure from the union.

Predrag Milic, The Associated Press