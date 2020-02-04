EU deplores US military policy on landmines

BRUSSELS – The European Union regretted Tuesday that the United States has decided to use anti-personnel landmines more widely and regards them again as an important weapon of war.

Last week, US President Donald Trump canceled a ban on the use of landmines outside the Korean peninsula. In view of a possible future conflict with China or Russia, the new policy has not imposed geographical restrictions on the use of weapons that can kill civilians long after the end of the wars.

The office of EU head of foreign policy, Josep Borrell, said in a statement that the American movement “undermines the global standard against anti-personnel mines. A norm that has saved tens of thousands of people in the last 20 years. “

“The majority of mine victims are children,” the statement said, adding that the use of the weapons remains “completely unacceptable to the European Union anywhere, anytime and by any actor.”

It said that both the EU and the US are helping to clear mine fields and destroying explosives around the world, and that “the authorization of the use of anti-personnel mines is not only a direct contradiction to these actions, but also has a negative impact on the international rules-based order. “

The White House said the new US policy empowers military commanders to use landmines that are “non-persistent,” meaning they have built-in mechanisms to destroy or deactivate the mine after a certain period of time.

Trump’s predecessor, Barack Obama, had banned US forces from using them anywhere in the world except for the defense of South Korea.

The corresponding press