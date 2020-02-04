Etihad with long-standing problems in Abu Dhabi sells 38 aircraft for $ 1 billion paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

On the Etihad website there is a fleet of 102 aircraft. It no longer mentions its A330s in its fleet, after having said it would phase out those planes. The 16 Boeing 777s that it will sell and lease represent 15% of its current fleet.

Since 2016, Etihad has lost a total of $ 4.75 billion because its strategy of aggressively buying interests from airlines from Europe to Australia to compete with Emirates and fellow competitor Qatar Airways exposed the company to large losses.

Etihad lost $ 1.28 billion in 2018. It has not yet released results for 2019.

In the time since 2016, it has launched a cost-saving initiative and has recently announced that it will restructure its planned aircraft purchases at Airbus and Boeing.

The airline reported sales of $ 5.86 billion in 2018, a decrease from $ 6 billion in 2017. 17.8 million passengers flew last year, compared to 18.6 million a year earlier.

Previously, Etihad reported losses of $ 1.52 billion for 2017 and $ 1.95 billion in 2016. It blamed “challenging market conditions and effects of fuel price increases” in part for the loss in 2018.

The rulers of Abu Dhabi launched Etihad in 2003 and competed with the established Dubai Emirates airline that flies the international airport of Dubai only 115 kilometers (70 miles) away. In 2018, Etihad began to lend pilots to Emirates as part of a new program.

Both Emirates and Etihad have hurt matters through President Donald Trump’s travel bans that affect Muslim-majority countries. This even applies to Abu Dhabi International Airport with a preclearance facility of the US Customs and Border Protection, which allows passengers arriving in America to leave immediately. It is the only such facility in the Middle East.

The two airlines are government airlines in the United Arab Emirates, a federation of seven Sheikhdoms on the Arabian Peninsula. Both compete in the market for long-haul flights and use the location of their country between East and West to their advantage.

Both airlines continued to fly to China in the midst of the ongoing outbreak of the new corona virus, even when other Western and Arab airlines stopped. On Monday, the UAE civil aviation authorities stopped all flights to China, except flights to Beijing.

