Ethan Suplee shocked fans with a new look

More like Ethan Suplex.

Actor Ethan Suplee, best known for his roles in “Remember the Titans” and “My Name Is Earl”, caused violent waves on the Internet the following Friday.

Suplee, who touted his new appearance on Instagram – between the memes of “Epstein didn’t kill himself” – spoke in detail in his new podcast “American Glutton” about his weight loss journey.

The 43-year-old explains that his complicated relationship with food and diet started at a young age:

“I think the first diet I ever went was when I was 5 years old. I visited my grandparents in Vermont and they were shocked by my condition,” said Suplee. “Back then – that was in the late 70s and early 80s – the fat version of me at 5 years was probably as good as today’s average, but back then it was amazing … So they weighed me and me They were just shocked. I don’t know what the numbers are, but their reaction wasn’t good and they started to limit my food.

“I learned very quickly that I had to make a second plate of lasagna very quickly without them seeing it.”

When he was 10 years old, he had gained over 200 pounds, according to Suplee, and his father finally gave him a liquid diet that was effective, although his mother then lifted him off and his weight ballooned. As an adult, he experimented with a number of diets, which was reinforced by the fact that his round appearance had become an integral part of his career.

But now Suplee says: “Food is a functional fuel that I live with.” He estimates that he has gained and lost over 1,000 pounds in his life. In the event that you need motivation for your own weight loss goals, he is currently most focused on receiving a six pack and estimates that he is not far from it.