Ethan Russell: see legendary photos from photographer Rock

Ethan Russell remembers receiving a call from writer Jonathan Cott in 1968. “He said,” Do you want to photograph my next interview? “”, Explains Russell, who at that time had only photographed one group: the psychedelic group from San Francisco Blue Cheer. Cott’s interview was with Mick Jagger for Rolling Stone.

“I thought, ‘This is it,'” says Russell. “I am happy for the rest of my life.” “Russell would become one of the most prominent rock photographers, capturing the Beatles, the Rolling Stones and the Who. His new book, Photographs of Ethan Russell, is a collection of these iconic images.

Russell’s photographs range from album cover shots like Linda Ronstadt’s Hasten Down the Wind to intimate photos by John Lennon and Yoko Ono. The couple invited Russell to their home in a London suburb, where Russell arrived at an unlocked front door.

“She is not the easiest person on the planet, but I must have such respect for both of them for what they have endured,” says Russell. “They were defamed, but she in particular was defamed for 40 years. They really loved each other and you can see it. “

Around 1978, Russell left photography and began to make films. He became inspired to go to the movies after photographing the book that accompanied Who’s Quadrophenia in 1973. “I didn’t think people would take me seriously as a director if I still took pictures,” he said.

Yet he reflected on his time as a photographer during the sixties and seventies as a pivotal moment in music. “I had a gift for that and I think I took it for granted,” he says. “I think it’s historically true and fair to say that it was this generation of people who brought the singer-songwriter to popular music.”

“When I was with them, I was very shy,” he says of the musicians he shot. “I very rarely told them what to do.” What worked: “You get the most interesting photos when people don’t want their photos taken. [Because] get your picture taken – what the hell is this? “