ET Weekend Deals: Roomba 675 Black Friday pricing, up to $ 100 off 10.2-inch iPad, XPS 13, starting at $ 849

The Roomba 675 from iRobot is one of the best-selling robotic vacuums on the market. It offers powerful suction and a user-friendly smartphone interface. The best thing is that you can get it now for $ 199, which is the great price we saw for this vacuum on Black Friday.

iRobot Roomba 675 Wi-Fi robot vacuum cleaner with Alexa support ($ 199.00)

The Roomba 675 offers solid performance at a price that doesn’t break the bank. It uses a three-stage cleaning system to thoroughly clean your floors while navigating your home. It also has a battery that can last up to 90 minutes, after which the robot automatically returns to its charging station. You can now buy one from Amazon that is reduced from $ 299.99 to $ 199.00.

Apple iPad 2019 10.2-inch 128 GB ($ 329.99)

The new iPad 2019 is equipped with the company’s A10 processor, which was first introduced on the iPhone 7 at the end of 2016. This means that the tablet’s hardware is a few years old, but the performance of this former flagship is equipped with a large HD screen and a screen with 128 GB of storage space. You can currently mark one from Amazon for from $ 429.00 to $ 329.99.

Dell XPS 13 9380 Intel Core i5-8265U 13.3-inch 4K touchscreen laptop with 8 GB LPDDR3-RAM and 256 GB M.2 NVMe SSD ($ 849.99)

This premium mid-range notebook with metal cladding has an Intel Core i5-8265U quad-core processor and a 4K touchscreen display. According to Dell, this system also has excellent battery life and can be used for up to 21 hours on a single charge. You can currently get it from Dell with promo code from $ 1,568.99 to $ 849.99 LTXPS133AFF,

special offers

Apple devices

Smart home devices

iRobot Roomba 675 WiFi Robot Vacuum for $ 199 at Amazon (list price $ 299.99)

at Amazon (list price $ 299.99) iRobot Roomba 960 WiFi Robot Vacuum for $ 394 at Amazon (list price $ 649)

at Amazon (list price $ 649) iRobot Roomba i7 + 7550 WiFi robot vacuum cleaner with automatic dust container for $ 799 at Amazon (list price $ 999.99)

at Amazon (list price $ 999.99) iRobot Roomba 671 WiFi Robot Vacuum for $ 197 at Amazon (list price $ 232.28)

at Amazon (list price $ 232.28) iRobot Roomba E5 (5150) WiFi robot vacuum for $ 279 at Amazon (list price $ 379.99)

at Amazon (list price $ 379.99) Blink XT2 Outdoor / Indoor Smart Security Camera 2-camera kit for $ 139.99 (3 cameras $ 200) at Amazon (list price $ 179.99)

(3 cameras $ 200) at Amazon (list price $ 179.99) eufy RoboVac 11S Slim BoostIQ 1300Pa robot vacuum cleaner for $ 152.99 at Amazon (clip 10% coupon – list price $ 229.99)

at Amazon (clip 10% coupon – list price $ 229.99) Today only: TP-Link Kasa Spot 1080p Smart WiFi surveillance camera (pack of 3) for indoor use $ 89.99 at Amazon (list price $ 119.99)

at Amazon (list price $ 119.99) Yi Home Camera 3 1080p Wireless Security IP Camera (Pack of 2) for $ 44.69 at Amazon (list price $ 79.99)

at Amazon (list price $ 79.99) Today only: TP-Link HS200P3 Kasa Smart WiFi light switch (pack of 3) for $ 54.99 at Amazon (list price $ 84.99)

at Amazon (list price $ 84.99) Today only: TP-Link LB110 Kasa Smart WiFi LED Bulb for $ 11.99 at Amazon (list price 24.9 USD)

at Amazon (list price 24.9 USD) August Smart Keypad for $ 45 at Walmart (list price $ 79.99)

laptops

Dell XPS 13 9380 Intel Core i5-8265U Quad-Core 13.3 “4K Touch Laptop for $ 849.99 at Dell (use code: LTXPS133AFF – list price $ 1568.99)

at Dell (use code: – list price $ 1568.99) Dell XPS 13 9380 Intel Core i7-8565U Quad-Core 13.3 “1080p Laptop for $ 799.99 at Dell (use code: LTXPS134AFF – list price $ 1299.99)

at Dell (use code: – list price $ 1299.99) Alienware m15 Intel Core i7-9750H 6-core 15.6 “1080p 144Hz gaming laptop with GTX 1660Ti, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD for $ 1149.99 at Dell (list price 1749.99 USD)

at Dell (list price 1749.99 USD) Microsoft Surface Book Intel Core i7-6600U 13.5 “3000 × 2000 Touch 2-in-1 Win10 Pro laptop with 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD (Refurb) for $ 729.99 in the PCMag Shop (list price $ 1499.99)

in the PCMag Shop (list price $ 1499.99) Motile Performance Laptop AMD Ryzen 3 14 ″ 1080p laptop for $ 199 at Walmart (list price $ 599)

at Walmart (list price $ 599) EVOO Ultra-thin laptop Intel Dual-Core 11.6 inch 1080p THX display laptop with 1 year Office 365 for $ 79 at Walmart (list price $ 199)

at Walmart (list price $ 199) EVOO Tablet Intel Dual-Core 32 GB 10.1-inch Win10 tablet with keyboard, stylus, 1 year Office 365 for $ 79.99 at Walmart (list price $ 249.99)

at Walmart (list price $ 249.99) Dell Inspiron 15 5000 Intel Core i7-1065G7 Quad-Core 15.6 “1080p laptop with 512 GB SSD for $ 659.99 at Dell (list price $ 828.99)

at Dell (list price $ 828.99) Dell Latitude 7390 Intel Core i5-8350U Quad-Core 13.3 “1080p Win10 Pro Laptop for $ 759 at Dell (use code: BIZLT759 – List price $ 2412.85)

at Dell (use code: – List price $ 2412.85) Lenovo Ideapad 330s AMD Ryzen 5 2500U quad-core 15.6 “laptop for $ 359 at Walmart (list price $ 499)

at Walmart (list price $ 499) Lenovo Ideapad S340 Intel Core i3-8145U dual-core 15.6-inch laptop for $ 329 at Walmart (list price $ 449)

at Walmart (list price $ 449) Acer Aspire 5 Intel Core i7-8565U Quad-Core 14 “1080p Laptop with 512 GB SSD for $ 529 at Walmart (list price $ 625)

at Walmart (list price $ 625) HP 14 Intel Core i3-1005G1 Dual-Core 14 “Laptop for $ 269 at Walmart (list price $ 469)

at Walmart (list price $ 469) Dell Vostro 15 3590 Intel Core i7-10510U 10th generation Quad-Core 15.6 ″ 1080p Win10 Pro laptop for $ 659 at Dell (list price $ 1212.86)

at Dell (list price $ 1212.86) Dell Vostro 14 5490 Intel Core i7-10510U 10th generation Quad-Core 14 inch 1080p Win10 Pro laptop for $ 779 at Dell (list price 1427.14 USD)

at Dell (list price 1427.14 USD) Dell Vostro 13 5000 Intel Core i5-10210U 10th generation Quad-Core 13.3 inch 1080p Win10 Pro laptop for $ 659 at Dell (list price $ 1212.86)

at Dell (list price $ 1212.86) Dell Inspiron 15 5585 AMD Ryzen 7 3700U 15.6 ″ 1080p laptop with Radeon RX Vega 10 for $ 606.31 at Dell (list price $ 749.99)

at Dell (list price $ 749.99) Dell Latitude 14 5490 Intel Core i5-8350U quad-core 14-inch Win10 Pro business laptop for $ 659 at Dell (list price 1837.13 USD)

at Dell (list price 1837.13 USD) Dell Vostro 15 7000 Intel Core i7-9750H 6-Core 15.6 “1080p laptop with GTX 1050 for $ 899 at Dell (list price 1641.42 USD)

at Dell (list price 1641.42 USD) Dell XPS 15 7590 Intel Core i9-9980HK 8-core 15.6-inch 4K touch laptop with 32 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD for $ 2296.79 at Dell (list price $ 2699.99)

at Dell (list price $ 2699.99) Acer Predator Helios 300 Intel Core i7-9750H 6-Core 15.6 “144Hz 1080p Gaming Laptop with GTX 1660Ti, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD for $ 1299 at Amazon (list price $ 1499.99)

at Amazon (list price $ 1499.99) Ematic EWT148AB AMD A4-9120 13.3 “1080p IPS Win10 laptop for $ 109 at Walmart (list price $ 229.99)

at Walmart (list price $ 229.99) ASUS ROG Strix Intel i5-9300H 6-core 15.6 “1080p 120Hz gaming laptop with GTX 1660 Ti, 512 GB SSD for $ 949 at Walmart (list price $ 1299)

at Walmart (list price $ 1299) ASUS Zenbook 14 Intel Core i7-8565U Quad-Core 14 “1080p laptop with 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD for $ 999.99 at Amazon (list price $ 1199.99)

at Amazon (list price $ 1199.99) ASUS ROG Zephyrus S Ultra-thin Intel Core i7-8750H 6-core 15.6 “1080p 144Hz laptop with RTX 2080, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD for $ 2099.99 at Amazon (list price $ 2399.99)

Desktop computer

Dell Vostro 3000 Intel Core i5-9400 6-core Win10 Pro Desktop for $ 529 at Dell (list price 927.14 USD)

at Dell (list price 927.14 USD) Dell Vostro 5000 Intel Core i5-9400 6-core Win10 Pro Desktop for $ 579 at Dell (list price $ 998.57)

at Dell (list price $ 998.57) Dell Precision 3431 SFF Workstation Intel Core i5-9400 6-core Win10 Pro Desktop for $ 719 at Dell (list price 1159.34 USD)

at Dell (list price 1159.34 USD) HP Pavilion 690 Intel i5-9400F 6-core gaming desktop with GTX 1660Ti for $ 599 at Walmart (list price $ 899)

at Walmart (list price $ 899) Dell Optiplex 5055 AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 2400 G Quad-Core Win 10 Pro SFF Desktop for $ 510 at Dell (list price 1041.93 USD)

at Dell (list price 1041.93 USD) Dell OptiPlex 3070 Micro Intel Core i5-9500T Ultra-compact 6-core PC for $ 619 at Dell (list price $ 998.57)

monitors

Samsung CF39M 32 “1080p Curved LED Monitor for $ 149.99 at Walmart (list price $ 249.99)

at Walmart (list price $ 249.99) Dell UltraSharp U2717D 27 inch 2560 × 1440 IPS InfinityEdge Monitor for $ 269.99 at Dell (list price $ 599.99)

at Dell (list price $ 599.99) Onn ONN20ML270H 27 “1080p LED Monitor for $ 79.99 at Walmart (list price $ 149.99)

at Walmart (list price $ 149.99) Onn ONN20ML320H 32 “1080p LED Monitor for $ 89.99 at Walmart (list price $ 169.99)

at Walmart (list price $ 169.99) Dell S3220DGF 32 ″ 2560 × 1440 HDR Curved Gaming Monitor for $ 369.59 at Dell (list price $ 599.99)

at Dell (list price $ 599.99) AOC G2590FX 25 “1080p 144Hz G-Sync Frameless Gaming Monitor for $ 159.99 at Amazon (list price $ 199.99)

TV & home entertainment

Networking

Today only: Netgear CM500 DOCSIS 3.0 cable modem for $ 44.48 at Amazon (list price $ 62.99)

at Amazon (list price $ 62.99) Today only: Netgear Nighthawk AX12 AX6000 WiFi 6 router for $ 360.99 at Amazon (list price $ 499.99)

at Amazon (list price $ 499.99) Netgear Nighthawk AX4 AX3000 4-Stream 802.11ax WiFi 6 Router for $ 99 at Walmart (list price $ 199)

at Walmart (list price $ 199) Netgear Nighthawk R6700 AC1750 Dualband WLAN Gigabit Router for $ 62.56 at Amazon (clip $ 10 coupon – list price $ 84.99)

at Amazon (clip $ 10 coupon – list price $ 84.99) Netgear Nighthawk R7200 AC2100 Smart WLAN Router for $ 89.99 at Walmart (list price $ 179.99)

at Walmart (list price $ 179.99) eero Pro Mesh WiFi system (1 eero Pro + 1 eero Beacon) for $ 239 at Amazon (list price $ 299)

at Amazon (list price $ 299) Today only: Linksys Velop Tri-Band home network WiFi system (pack of 2) for $ 187.99 at Amazon (list price $ 349.99)

at Amazon (list price $ 349.99) TP-Link Deco M4 AC1200 WiFi mesh system for private households (3-pack) for $ 139.99 at Amazon (list price $ 179.99)

at Amazon (list price $ 179.99) Netgear GS908E 8-Port Gigabit Ethernet Smart Managed Plus Switch for $ 16.99 at Amazon (list price $ 19.99)

PC components and accessories

electronics

Tools, home improvement, kitchen gadgets and more

TurboTax Deluxe 2019 federal and eFile control software (PC download) for $ 39.99 at Amazon (list price $ 59.99)

at Amazon (list price $ 59.99) Walabot DIY In-Wall Stud, Pipe and Wire Imager for Android for $ 39.18 at Amazon (list price $ 74.95)

at Amazon (list price $ 74.95) STANLEY J5C09 1000 Peak / 500 instant start aid with 120 PSI compressor for $ 47.09 at Walmart (list price $ 89.85)

at Walmart (list price $ 89.85) Eccotemp EM 7.0 gallon electric mini tank water heater for $ 159.99 at Walmart (list price $ 192.99)

