ET Weekend Deals: Apple Watch Series 5 Just $299, New iPhone SE Now Available

Bygautamrangappa on April 24, 2020
Apple’s new iPhone SE officially launched today, and you can get one with a $200 gift card from Visible. You can also buy an Apple Watch Series 5 for just $299, which is the lowest price we’ve seen to date.

Apple Watch Series 5 GPS 40mm ($299.00)

Apple’s newest smartwatch is the company’s first to feature an always-on display, which remains illuminated and provides on-screen information for the entire time the watch remains on. Like last year’s model, the new Watch Series 5 offers up to 18 hours of battery life on a single charge. For a limited time, you can get one from Walmart marked down from $399.99 to $299.00.

Apple iPhone SE 4.7-Inch 128GB Smartphone ($432.00)

Apple’s exciting new iPhone SE gives you the powerful A13 Bionic processing technology of the company’s iPhone 11 packed inside of a significantly smaller phone that’s easier to carry and use one-handed. The new iPhone SE is now available for purchase, and you can get a free $200 prepaid MasterCard when you buy one and switch to Visible.

Featured Deals

  • Apple iPhone SE 4.7″ Smartphone + $200 Prepaid Mastercard with Switch at Visible
  • Apple Watch Series 5 40mm GPS Smartwatch for $299 (44mm for $329) at Walmart (list price $399)
  • Babbel Language Learning Lifetime Subscription for $159 at Stack Social (list price $399)
  • Alienware New Aurora R9 Intel Core i7-9700K 8-core Gaming Desktop with RTX 2070 SUPER, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD + 1TB HDD for $1619.99 at Dell (use code: LCS10OFF – list price $2249.98)
  • Alienware Aurora R8 Intel Core i7-9700 8-core Gaming Desktop with RTX 2080 SUPER, 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD for $1404 at Dell (use code: LCS10OFF – list price $1629.99)
  • Alienware m15 Intel Core i7-9750H 6-core 15.6″ 1080p Gaming Laptop with RTX 2060, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $1349.99 at Dell (use code: LCS10OFF – list price $1913.98)
  • Dell New Inspiron 15 5000 Intel Core i7-1065G7 Quad-core 15.6″ 1080p Laptop with 512GB SSD for $679.99 at Dell (use code: 50OFF699 – list price $799.99)
  • Sonos SUB Wireless Subwoofer with Force Cancelling Drivers for $549 at Adorama (list price $699)
  • Sonos PLAYBAR 9-Speaker Array Wireless TV Soundbar for $549 at Adorama (list price $699)
  • Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 Intel Core i5-10210U 14″ 1080p Ultra-Light Laptop with 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $1533.95 at Lenovo (use code: THINK45 – list price $2789)
  • Lenovo ThinkPad T490 Intel Core i5-10210U Quad-core 14″ 1080p IPS Laptop for $1104.95 at Lenovo (use code: THINK45 – list price $2009)
  • HP Pavilion x360 15t Intel 10th-gen Core i7-10510U Quad-core 15.6″ 1080p Touch Laptop with 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $949.99 at HP (list price $1249.99)
  • Apple AirPods Pro for $224.99 at Verizon Wireless (Discount seen in cart – list price $249)
  • iRobot Roomba 960 WiFi Robot Vacuum for $399 at Walmart (list price $449.99)
  • Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen Smart Speaker for $24.99 at Woot (list price $49.99)
  • Google Nest Mini 2nd Gen Smart Speaker for $29 at Dell (list price $49)
  • Google Nest Hub 7″ Smart Display for $99 at Dell (list price $129)
  • August Smart Lock Pro 3rd Gen with Connect WiFi Bridge for $179.99 at Woot (list price $199)
  • Ends soon: WD Easystore 10TB USB 3.0 External Hard Drive for $169.99 at Best Buy (list price $249.99)
  • Ends soon: WD Easystore 5TB USB 3.0 External Portable Hard Drive for $109.99 at Best Buy (list price $169.99)

Check out more deals from TechBargains.

Apple Devices

Amazon Services

Laptops

  • Alienware m15 Intel Core i7-9750H 6-core 15.6″ 1080p Gaming Laptop with RTX 2060, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $1349.99 at Dell (use code: LCS10OFF – list price $1913.98)
  • Alienware m15 Intel Core i7-9750H 6-core 15.6″ 1080p 144Hz Gaming Laptop with RTX 2070, 16GB RAM, 2x 512GB SSD for $1709.99 at Dell (use code: LCS10OFF – list price $2493.98)
  • Alienware m17 R1 Intel Core i7-9750H 6-core 17.3″ 1080p Gaming Laptop with RTX 2060, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $1439.99 at Dell (use code: LCS10OFF – list price $1808.98)
  • Alienware m17 R1 Intel Core i7-9750H 6-core 17.3″ 1080p Gaming Laptop with RTX 2070 Max-Q, 16GB RAM, 2x 512GB SSD for $1634.39 at Dell (use code: LCS10OFF – list price $2224.99)
  • Dell G7 15 Intel Core i7-9750H 6-core 15.6″ 1080p 144Hz Gaming Laptop with RTX 2060, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD for $1439.99 at Dell (use code: LCS10OFF – list price $1734.98)
  • Dell XPS 13 9380 Intel Core i7-8565U Quad-core 13.3″ 4K Touch Laptop with 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $1249.99 at Dell (use code: 50OFF699 – list price $1826.98)
  • Dell New Inspiron 15 5000 Intel Core i7-1065G7 Quad-core 15.6″ 1080p Laptop with 512GB SSD for $679.99 at Dell (use code: 50OFF699 – list price $799.99)
  • Dell Vostro 13 5000 Intel 10th-Gen Core i7-10510U Quad-core 13.3″ 1080p Laptop for $799 at Dell (list price $1427.14)
  • Dell Vostro 15 5590 Intel 10th-Gen Core i7-10510U Quad-core 15.6″ 1080p Laptop for $849 at Dell (list price $1427.14)
  • Dell Vostro 15 7000 Intel Core i7-9750H 6-core 15.6″ 1080p Laptop with GTX 1650, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $1099 at Dell (list price $1998.57)
  • Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 Intel Core i5-10210U 14″ 1080p Ultra-Light Laptop with 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $1533.95 at Lenovo (use code: THINK45 – list price $2789)
  • Lenovo ThinkPad T490 Intel Core i5-10210U Quad-core 14″ 1080p IPS Laptop for $1104.95 at Lenovo (use code: THINK45 – list price $2009)
  • Lenovo ThinkPad X280 Intel Core i5-8350U Quad-core 12.5″ 1080p Touch Laptop for $806.55 at Lenovo (use code: EXTRAFIVE – list price $2079)
  • Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen2 Intel Core i9-9880H 8-core 15.6″ 1080p Laptop with GTX 1650 Max-Q, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD for $2325.95 at Lenovo (use code: THINK45 – list price $4229)
  • Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 3 Intel Core i5-8250U Quad-core 14″ 1080p IPS Touchscreen Laptop for $999 at Lenovo (list price $2659)
  • Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Intel Core i5-1035G1 Quad-core 14″ 1080p Laptop for $723.87 at Lenovo (use code: THINKSPRING – list price $1149)
  • Lenovo Yoga C640 Intel Core i7-10510U Quad-core 13.3″ 1080p Touch 2-in-1 Laptop for $864.49 at Lenovo (use code: EXTRAFIVE – list price $999.99)
  • Lenovo Yoga C740 Intel Core i5-10210U Quad-core 14″ 1080p IPS Touchscreen Laptop with 512GB SSD for $788.49 at Lenovo (use code: EXTRAFIVE – list price $829.99)
  • Lenovo Yoga C930 Intel Core i7-8550U Quad-core 14″ 1080p Touch 2-in-1 Laptop for $1049.99 at Lenovo (use code: YOGA4U – list price $1599.99)
  • Lenovo Yoga C940 Intel Core i7-9750H 6-core 15.6″ 1080p IPS Touchscreen Laptop with GTX 1650, 12GB RAM for $1349.99 at Lenovo (use code: SPRINGCLEAN6 – list price $1709.99)
  • HP Pavilion x360 15t Intel 10th-gen Core i7-10510U Quad-core 15.6″ 1080p Touch Laptop with 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $949.99 at HP (list price $1249.99)
  • HP ENVY 13 Intel 10th-gen Core i7-1065G7 Quad-core 13.3″ 4K UHD Laptop with 512GB SSD for $1049.99 at HP (list price $1299.99)
  • HP 15t Intel 10th-gen Core i5-10210U Quad-core 15.6″ Laptop for $449.99 (+$50 for 1080p Display) at HP (list price $689.99)
  • HP 15t Intel 10th-gen Core i7-10510U Quad-core 15.6″ Laptop for $579.99 (+$50 for 1080p Display) at HP (list price $799.99)
  • HP Pavilion 15z Touch AMD Ryzen 5 3500U Quad-core 15.6″ Laptop for $579.99 (+$60 for 1080p Display) at HP (list price $679.99)
  • HP Pavilion Gaming 17t Intel Core i5-9300H Quad-core 17.3″ 1080p Gaming Laptop with GTX 1050 for $679.99 at HP (list price $849.99)
  • HP OMEN X 2S Intel Core i7-9750H 6-core 15.6″ 1080p Dual Display Touch Gaming Laptop with RTX 2080, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD for $2024.99 at HP (use code: 10GAMERSPRING – list price $2699.99)
  • MSI P65 Creator Intel Core i7-9750H 6-Core 15.6″ 4K UHD Laptop with RTX 2060, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $1299.99 at Best Buy (list price $1799.99)
  • Microsoft Surface Book 2 Intel Core i5-8350U Quad-core 13.5″ 3000×2000 2-in-1 Laptop for $1299 at Best Buy (list price $1499)
  • ASUS ROG Strix Intel i5-9300H 6-Core 15.6″ 1080p 120Hz Gaming Laptop with GTX 1660 Ti, 512GB SSD for $949 at Walmart (list price $1299)
  • EVOO Intel Core i7-9750H 6-core 15.6″ 1080p 144Hz Gaming Laptop with GTX 1660Ti, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $899 at Walmart (list price $1399)

Desktop Computers

  • Alienware New Aurora R9 Intel Core i7-9700K 8-core Gaming Desktop with RTX 2070 SUPER, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD + 1TB HDD for $1619.99 at Dell (use code: LCS10OFF – list price $2249.98)
  • Alienware Aurora R8 Intel Core i7-9700 8-core Gaming Desktop with RTX 2080 SUPER, 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD for $1404 at Dell (use code: LCS10OFF – list price $1629.99)
  • Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 8-Core Gaming Desktop with Radeon RX 5700 XT, 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD for $1044 at Dell (use code: LCS10OFF – list price $1269.99)
  • Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 8-Core Gaming Desktop with RTX 2060, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD for $1296 at Dell (use code: LCS10OFF – list price $1449.99)
  • Dell XPS 8930 Intel Core i5-9400 6-core Tower Desktop with GTX 1660Ti, 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD for $879.99 at Dell (use code: 50OFF699 – list price $1209.98)
  • Dell XPS 8930 SE Intel Core i7-9700K 8-core Tower Desktop with RTX 2070 SUPER, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD + 2TB HDD for $1649.99 at Dell (use code: 50OFF699 – list price $2159.98)
  • Dell New G5 Intel Core i5-9400 6-core Gaming Desktop with GTX 1660Ti for $719.99 at Dell (use code: 50OFF699 – list price $884.98)
  • Dell Vostro Small 3470 Intel Core i5-9400 6-core Desktop for $579 at Dell (list price $998.57)
  • Dell Vostro Small 3470 Intel Core i7-9700 8-core Desktop for $739 at Dell (list price $1141.43)
  • Dell Vostro 5000 Intel Core i5-9400 6-core Desktop for $599 at Dell (list price $998.57)
  • Dell Vostro 3000 Intel Core i5-8400 6-core Desktop for $499 at Dell (list price $927.14)
  • Dell Vostro 3000 Intel Core i5-9400 6-core Desktop for $629 at Dell (list price $998.57)
  • HP Pavilion TG01 AMD Ryzen 5 3500 6-core Gaming Desktop with Radeon RX 550 for $599.99 at HP (list price $799.99)
  • HP Pavilion TG01 Intel Core i5-9400 6-core Gaming Desktop with GTX 1650 for $699.99 at HP (list price $799.99)
  • Lenovo ThinkCentre M75q AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 3400GE Tiny Desktop with 512GB SSD for $576 at Lenovo (use code: THINKSPRING – list price $1009)
  • Lenovo ThinkCentre M90n Nano Intel Core i5-8265U Quad-core Desktop for $608 at Lenovo (use code: THINKSPRING – list price $1089)

Monitors

  • Dell U2720Q UltraSharp 27″ 4K IPS USB-C Monitor for $579.99 at Dell (list price $719.99)
  • Alienware AW2521HF 24.5″ 240Hz 1ms 1080p IPS Gaming Monitor for $384.99 at Dell (list price $509.99)
  • Lenovo ThinkVision P44w-10 43.4″ 3840×1200 32:10 VA Curved HDR Monitor for $863.55 at Lenovo (use code: MONITOREXTRA5 – list price $1299)
  • LG 34WL550 34″ 2560×1080 HDR10 IPS Monitor for $299.99 at Adorama (list price $349.99)
  • Acer PE320QK bmiipruzx 31.5″ 4K UHD HDR Color Accurate IPS Monitor for $599 at B&H Photo Video (list price $799)
  • ONN 32″ 1080p 75Hz LED Monitor for $129 at Walmart (list price $169.99)

TVs & Home Entertainment

Smart Home

  • Google Nest Mini 2nd Gen Smart Speaker for $29 at Dell (list price $49)
  • Google Nest Hub 7″ Smart Display for $99 at Dell (list price $129)
  • Google Home Smart Speaker for $49 at Dell (list price $129)
  • Facebook Portal Mini 8″ Smart Video Calling Display for $79.99 at Best Buy (list price $129.99)
  • Facebook Portal 10.1″ Smart Video Calling Display for $129.99 at Best Buy (list price $179.99)
  • JBL Link View 8″ Smart Display for $99.99 at Best Buy (list price $299.99)
  • Nest Learning Thermostat 3rd Gen for $199 at Dell (list price $249)
  • August Smart Lock Pro 3rd Gen with Connect WiFi Bridge for $179.99 at Woot (list price $199)
  • TP-Link KC200 Kasa Cam Outdoor 1080p Smart Security Camera for $74.99 at Walmart (list price $99.99)
  • Arlo Pro 2 1080p Wireless Security System (4-Cameras) for $449.99 at Best Buy (list price $649.99)
  • eufyCam 2 1080p Wireless 2-Camera Home Security System + Bonus Add-On Camera, WiFi Garage Door Controller for $349.99 at Best Buy
  • iRobot Roomba 960 WiFi Robot Vacuum for $399 at Walmart (list price $449.99)
  • iRobot Roomba i7+ 7550 WiFi Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dust Bin for $699 at Walmart (list price $999)
  • Shark ION RV750 WiFi Robot Vacuum for $199 at Walmart (list price $349)
  • eufy RoboVac 25C WiFi Robot Vacuum with 1500Pa Suction for $149 at Walmart (list price $249.99)
  • eufy RoboVac 11S Slim BoostIQ 1300Pa Robot Vacuum for $149.99 at Woot (list price $250)
  • iLife A4s Robot Vacuum with 1000Pa Suction for $129.99 at Walmart (list price $179.99)

PC Components, Networking and Storage

Electronics

  • Fitbit Charge 4 GPS Fitness Tracker with Filler Items for $118.97 at Verizon Wireless (30% off 3 items, Add 2 other items to cart – list price $149.99)
  • DJI Mavic Mini Fly More Combo Foldable Drone with 2.7K Camera and Remote + Bonus Accessories for $524 at Adorama (list price $796.29)
  • DJI Mavic Air Fly More Combo Foldable 4K HDR Quadcopter Drone for $699.99 at Best Buy (list price $1149.99)
  • Ryze Tello Quadcopter Drone with 720p 5MP Camera for $79 at Adorama (list price $99)
  • Meural Canvas Leonora 27″ Full HD Digital Photo Frame + Swivel Mount for $395 at Adorama (list price $595)
  • Swisstek UV-Clean Medical Grade UV-Light Device Sanitizer with Wireless Charging for $49.99 at Woot (list price $199.99)
  • Monoprice Maker Ultimate 3D Printer (Open Box) for $299.99 at Monoprice (use code: 3D40 – list price $399.99)
  • XYZprinting da Vinci miniMaker 3D Printer for $169.95 at B&H Photo Video (list price $249.95)
  • Google Pixel 4 64GB Unlocked Smartphone for $499 (4 XL for $599) at B&H Photo Video (list price $799)
  • Garmin Forerunner 35 GPS Watch with Heart Rate Monitor for $89.99 at Best Buy (list price $119.99)
  • Lorex 16-Channel 2K 2TB Security DVR System with 8 4MP HDBullet Cameras for $399.99 at Adorama (list price $899.95)
  • Panasonic DMC-G7 Mirrorless Micro Four Thirds Camera with 14-42mm and 45-150mm Lens + Accessory Kit for $497.99 at Adorama (list price $997.99)
  • Tokina 14-20mm f/2.0 AT-X Pro DX Lens for Canon EOS with Case for $399 at Adorama (list price $499)
  • Olympus M. Zuiko Digital ED 40-150mm f/4-5.6 “R” Zoom Lens for $99 at Adorama (list price $199)
  • Atomos Ninja V 5″ Touchscreen Recording Monitor for $499 at Adorama (list price $699)
  • Winix QS 4 Stage True HEPA Tower Bluetooth and JBL Speakers Air Purifier for $189.99 at Woot (list price $345)
  • Bird ES1-300 300W Electric Scooter (Up to 15.5 mph, 15.5 Mile Range) for $319 at Walmart (list price $499)

Gaming, Toys, and Collectibles

Headphones, Speakers and Audio

  • Sonos SUB Wireless Subwoofer with Force Cancelling Drivers for $549 at Adorama (list price $699)
  • Sonos PLAYBAR 9-Speaker Array Wireless TV Soundbar for $549 at Adorama (list price $699)
  • Westone B50 Five-Driver True-Fit Earphones with Hi-Def MMCX and Bluetooth Cables for $299 at Adorama (list price $699.99)
  • Westone W40 Gen 2 Four-Driver True-Fit Earphones with MMCX Audio and Bluetooth Cables for $219 at Adorama (list price $499.99)
  • JBL Tune 120TWS True Wireless Earbuds for $69.95 at Harman Audio (list price $99.95)
  • Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones with Apple W1 Chip for $89.99 at Best Buy (list price $199.95)
  • Alienware AW988 7.1 Virtual Surround Wireless Gaming Headset with Boom Mic for $159.99 at Dell (list price $229.99)
  • Beats Studio3 Noise Cancelling Wireless Over-Ear Headphones for $199.99 at Best Buy (list price $349.99)
  • Harman Kardon Soho Wireless On Ear Headphones for $59.99 at Harman Kardon (list price $249.95)
  • Audeze iSINE 10 In-Ear Headphones for $149 at Adorama (list price $399)
  • JBL Everest 110GA Wireless In-Ear Headphones (Refurb) for $17.99 at JBL (list price $99.95)
  • JBL Tune 210 In-ear Wired Headphones for $9.99 at JBL (list price $19.95)
  • Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $79.99 at Dell (list price $249.99)
  • Bose SoundTouch 10 Wireless Speaker for $129 at Walmart (list price $199)
  • Bose SoundLink Micro Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker for $79 at Walmart (list price $99)
  • AMX ACV-5100 Acendo Vibe Conferencing Soundbar with Integrated Webcam for $299 at B&H Photo Video (list price $799)
  • Polk Audio Command 260W 2.1ch Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $199 at B&H Photo Video (list price $299)

Tools & Home Improvement, Kitchen Gadgets, and more

