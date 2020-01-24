ET Weekend Deals: $ 200 discount on MacBook Air, additional $ 100 discount on 65-inch Vizio M series, Roku Premiere only $ 29

This site can earn partner commissions through the links on this page. Terms of Use.

If you’re a fan of Apple products, today is your lucky day. Amazon offers Apple’s MacBook Air with substantial discounts. There are also a number of well-priced TVs that you can purchase to get ready for next week’s big football game.

Apple MacBook Air Intel Core i5 13-inch laptop with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB SSD ($ 899.99)

Apple’s MacBook Air is designed to be exceptionally light with a weight of 2.75 pounds. It also has a high-quality 2560 x 1600 screen and Apple has built the system from durable aluminum from the 6000 series. If you want to buy one of these systems with the smaller 128 GB SSD, you can have it highlighted at Amazon from $ 1,099.00 to $ 899.99. Note: The price is displayed as $ 949.99 on the store page, but an additional $ 50 discount is shown at checkout.

Vizio M658-G1 Quantum 4K HDR 65-inch smart TV ($ 648.00)

In addition to a high-quality 65-inch 4K display panel, this TV also has a built-in Chromecast and a powerful octa-core processor that allows you to stream content with minimal delay. The display also has 90 dim zones with which the TV can control the lighting better and further improve the image quality. Right now you can get this Walmart TV from $ 998.00 to $ 648.00.

Roku Premiere 4K HDR media player ($ 29.00)

Roku’s Premiere media player offers support for 4K and HDR video and competes directly with Fire TV 4K from Amazon. It can stream content from various sources, including Netflix, Hulu, Vudu and Sling TV. Right now you can get Walmart reduced from $ 39.99 to $ 29.00.

Apple AirPods Pro for $ 234.99 at Amazon (list price $ 249)

at Amazon (list price $ 249) Apple AirPods with front charging case $ 129 at Amazon (list price $ 159)

at Amazon (list price $ 159) Dell XPS 13 9380 Intel Core i5-8265U Quad-core 13.3 ″ 4K Touch Laptop for $ 849.99 at Dell (use code: LTXPS133AFF – list price $ 1568.99)

at Dell (use code: – list price $ 1568.99) Alienware m15 Intel Core i7-9750H 6-core 15.6 ″ 1080p 144Hz gaming laptop with GTX 1660Ti, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $ 1149.99 at Dell (use code: AFF600OFFAW – list price $ 1749.99)

at Dell (use code: – list price $ 1749.99) iRobot Roomba 675 WiFi robot vacuum cleaner for $ 199 at Amazon (list price $ 299.99)

at Amazon (list price $ 299.99) iRobot Roomba 960 WiFi robot vacuum cleaner for $ 399 at Amazon (list price $ 649)

at Amazon (list price $ 649) H&R Block Deluxe + State 2019 Tax Software (Bonus 4% Tax Refund Offer) for $ 24.99 at Amazon (list price $ 44.99)

at Amazon (list price $ 44.99) 65 ″ Vizio M658-G1 M-series Quantum 4K UHD HDR Smart TV for $ 648 at Walmart (list price $ 998)

at Walmart (list price $ 998) Samsung HW-Q80R Harman Kardon 5.1.2 Soundbar with Dolby Atmos in front $ 699.99 at PCMag Shop (use code: SAVE50 – list price $ 1199.99)

at PCMag Shop (use code: – list price $ 1199.99) 65 ″ Samsung The Frame 2019 4K QLED HDTV for $ 1499 (55 ″ for $ 1249) at PCMag Shop (use code: SAVE300 – list price $ 2797)

(55 ″ for $ 1249) at PCMag Shop (use code: – list price $ 2797) Apple Macbook Air Intel Core i5 13.3 × 2560 × 1600 laptop with 128 GB SSD (2019 model) at the front $ 899.99 at Amazon (discount on checkout – list price $ 1099)

at Amazon (discount on checkout – list price $ 1099) Google Pixel 3a 64 GB unlocked smartphone + $ 100 Amazon Gift Card for $ 349 at Amazon (list price $ 399)

at Amazon (list price $ 399) 65 ″ TCL 65R625 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR QLED Roku Smart TV for $ 699.99 at Amazon (list price $ 1099.99)

at Amazon (list price $ 1099.99) 55 ″ TCL 55S421 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart LED TV for $ 268 at Walmart (list price $ 368)

at Walmart (list price $ 368) Acer Predator Helios 300 Intel Core i7-9750H 6-Core 15.6 ″ 144Hz 1080p gaming laptop with GTX 1660Ti, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $ 1299 at Amazon (list price $ 1499.99)

at Amazon (list price $ 1499.99) Dell new Inspiron 15 5000 Intel Core i7-1065G7 Quad-core 15.6 ″ 1080p laptop with 512GB SSD for $ 659.99 at Dell (list price $ 828.99)

at Dell (list price $ 828.99) Lenovo Ideapad S340 Intel Core i3-8145U Dual-Core 15.6 ″ laptop for $ 329 at Walmart (list price $ 449)

at Walmart (list price $ 449) Roku Premiere 4K HDR streaming media player for $ 29 at Amazon (list price $ 39.99)

at Amazon (list price $ 39.99) Kingston DataTraveler 100 G3 32 GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive for $ 3.99 at Amazon (list price $ 5.99)

