ET Valentine’s Day last minute gift ideas: lowest price for Bose QC 35 II, $ 200 off MacBook Air, Sling TV for just $ 5

Valentine’s Day is almost here, but thanks to Amazon’s fast shipping service, it’s not too late to order a gift for your special person. There’s an excellent deal on one of the Apple MacBook Air computers today, and you can also purchase Bose’s QuietComfort 35 II headphones at the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

Apple MacBook Air Intel Core i5 13-inch laptop with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB SSD (USD 899.99)

Apple’s MacBook Air was designed to be exceptional at 2.75 pounds. It also has a high-quality 2560 × 1600 display and Apple built the system from durable 6000 series aluminum. If you want to buy one of these systems with the smaller 128 GB SSD, you can reduce it on Amazon from $ 1,099.00 to $ 899.99.

Bose QuietComfort 35 (Series II) noise canceling Bluetooth headphones ($ 220.00)

These high-end headphones are designed with an over-ear design to be extremely comfortable. Bose also built these noise canceling headphones that help improve your audio experience by eliminating distracting ambient noise. That is, if you buy them for your father, he can enjoy his music without hearing the dog barking and bickering. They are currently reduced from $ 349.00 to $ 220.00 on Amazon.

Sling TV – First month ($ 5.00)

Sling TV is one of the most common cable alternatives that gives you access to many of the great channels you already know and love. In honor of the National Cut The Cord Day, Sling TV offers new and returning users the chance to try Sling for just $ 5.00 in the first month.

special offers

Save $ 50 on the popular Panasonic Arc5 electric shaver. With 5 precision-ground nanotech blades and ultra-thin arc film.

