ET HP Deals: Up To $300 Off Pavilion, Envy, 15t, Omen and More

If you’re in the market for a new computer, take a look at these HP laptops and desktops that are currently on sale.

HP Pavilion x360 15t Touch Intel Core i7-10510U 15.6-Inch 1080p Touchscreen Laptop w/ 16GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD ($949.99)

With a fast Intel Core i7 laptop and 16GB of RAM, this system has excellent performance for essentially anything you want to do except run games. The system also has a 1080p touchscreen display and it’s on sale from HP marked down from $1,249.99 to just $949.99.

HP Pavilion Gaming TG01-0170M AMD Ryzen 5 3500 Gaming Desktop w/ Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU, 8GB DDR4 RAM and 1TB HDD ($599.99)

HP’s Pavilion Gaming desktops were designed to give you an enjoyable gaming experience at an affordable price point. The Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card that comes in this system is more than capable of running games at 1080p resolutions in conjunction with the computer’s AMD Ryzen 5 3500. The system has an edge green-and-black color scheme, and right now you can get it from HP marked down from $799.99 to $599.99.

HP 15T Intel Core i5-10210U 15.6-Inch HD Laptop w/ 8GB DDR4 RAM and 128GB M.2 SSD ($449.99)

This nondescript laptop may not look like much, but overall it’s a decent laptop with a capable Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a speedy 128GB SSD. Right now it’s available from HP marked down from $689.99 to $449.99, and it can be upgraded to have a 1080p display for an extra $50.

