ET Early Sale of Dell Presidents’ Day: Save on XPS, Inspiron Laptops, Alienware Aurora and more

Amazon isn’t the only retailer to get the go-ahead on Presidents’ Day. You can get early offers for Dell’s Presidents’ Day today, including a $ 350 discount on a feature-packed AMD Ryzen 7 2-in-1 laptop.

Dell Inspiron 14 5485 AMD Ryzen 7 3700U 2-in-1 14-inch 1080p IPS display with 8 GB DDR4 RAM and 512 GB M.2 NVMe SSD ($ 499.99)

This great-value notebook is equipped with a fast AMD quad-core processor, a 1080p display, and a half-terabyte NVMe SSD at an affordable price of $ 499.99. Simply use the coupon code LTINSP1452AFF at checkout at Dell.com to lower the price of $ 849.99.

Dell XPS 13 9380 Intel Core i5-8265U 13.3-inch 4K touchscreen laptop with 8 GB LPDDR3-RAM and 256 GB M.2 NVMe SSD ($ 849.99)

This premium mid-range notebook with metal cladding has an Intel Core i5-8265U quad-core processor and a 4K touchscreen display. According to Dell, this system also has excellent battery life and can be used for up to 21 hours on a single charge. You can currently get it from Dell with promo code from $ 1,568.99 to $ 849.99 LTXPS133AFF,

Alienware Aurora Intel Core i5-9400 gaming desktop with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660, 8 GB DDR4 RAM, 256 GB M.2 SATA SSD and 1 TB hard drive ($ 971.99)

With a hexa-core Intel Core i5-9400 with a clock speed of up to 4.1 GHz and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660, this system is equipped for the graphically challenging games in today’s market. Gamers will also appreciate the unusual Alienware case, which has LED lights on the side walls. With promo code AWR8420OFF By checking out on the Dell website, you can reduce this system from $ 1,099.99 to only $ 679.99.

special offers

Dell Inspiron 14 5000 AMD Ryzen 7 3700U quad-core 14 “1080p 2-in-1 touch laptop with 512 GB SSD for $ 499.99 at Dell (use code: LTINSP1452AFF – list price $ 849.99)

at Dell (use code: – list price $ 849.99) Alienware Aurora R8 Intel Core i5-9400 6-core gaming desktop with GTX 1660, 256 GB SSD + 1 TB hard drive for $ 679.99 at Dell (use code: AWR8420OFF – list price $ 1099.99)

at Dell (use code: – list price $ 1099.99) Dell XPS 13 9380 Intel Core i3-8145U 13.3 ″ 1080p Laptop for $ 599.99 at Dell (use code: LTXPS135AFF – list price 899.99 USD)

at Dell (use code: – list price 899.99 USD) Dell XPS 13 9380 Intel Core i5-8265U Quad-Core 13.3 “4K Touch Laptop for $ 849.99 at Dell (use code: LTXPS133AFF – list price $ 1568.99)

at Dell (use code: – list price $ 1568.99) Dell Vostro 5000 Intel Core i5-9400 6-core Win10 Pro Desktop for $ 649 at Dell (list price $ 998.57)

at Dell (list price $ 998.57) Sony HTST5000 7.1.2 800 W Hi-Res Soundbar with wireless subwoofer for $ 999.99 in the PCMag Shop (list price $ 1499.99)

in the PCMag Shop (list price $ 1499.99) Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 8-core gaming desktop with RTX 2080 SUPER OC, 16 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD for $ 1645.59 at Dell (list price $ 1869.99)

at Dell (list price $ 1869.99) Dell Inspiron 15 5000 Intel Core i7-1065G7 Quad-Core 15.6 “1080p laptop with 512 GB SSD for $ 659.99 at Dell (choose Windows 10 Home – list price $ 828.99)

at Dell (choose Windows 10 Home – list price $ 828.99) Dell Vostro 15 5590 Intel Core i3-10110U 10th-Gen 15.6 “1080p Win10 Pro Laptop for $ 489 at Dell (list price 855.71 USD)

at Dell (list price 855.71 USD) Dell Vostro 14 5000 Intel Core i5-10210U 10th generation Quad-Core 14 inch 1080p Win10 Pro laptop for $ 659 at Dell (list price 1141.43 USD)

at Dell (list price 1141.43 USD) Dell G3 15 Intel Core i5-9300H Quad-Core 15.6 inch 1080p gaming laptop with GTX 1650, 128 GB SSD + 1 TB hard drive for $ 599.99 at Dell (list price 899.99 USD)

at Dell (list price 899.99 USD) Dell Inspiron Small 3000 Intel Core i5-9400 6-core compact desktop for $ 439.99 at Dell (list price $ 599.99)

at Dell (list price $ 599.99) Dell XPS 15 7590 Intel Core i9-9980HK 8-core 15.6-inch 4K touch laptop with 32 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD for $ 2199.99 at Dell (list price $ 2699.99)

at Dell (list price $ 2699.99) Dell New Vostro 15 7000 Intel Core i7-9750H 6-Core 15.6 “1080p Win10 Pro Laptop with GTX 1650, 16 GB RAM, Dual Storage for $ 1059 at Dell (list price 1927.14 USD)

Note: The general terms and conditions apply. For more information, visit the relevant retail websites. You can find more offers from our partners at TechBargains.com.

Read now: