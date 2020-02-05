ET Early Amazon Presidents’ Day Sale: Echo Dot, Echo Buds, Echo Show, Kindle

Affiliate commissions can be paid for this website via the links on this page. Terms of Use.

Presidents’ Day is still a few weeks off, but this year Amazon is starting business early. Today, you can purchase several Amazon smart devices with big discounts.

Amazon 3rd Gen Echo Dot ($ 29.99)

The Echo Dot Smart Speaker from Amazon is equipped with the company’s integrated virtual personal assistant Alexa, which can hear and follow numerous voice commands. Not only is it a speaker for listening to music, it’s also a speakerphone for making calls and can also control other devices that support Alexa. You are currently receiving a 3rd generation Echo Dot from Amazon, which has been reduced from $ 49.99 to only $ 29.99.

Amazon Echo Buds ($ 89.99)

Amazon developed its Echo Buds to compete with Apple’s AirPods and Samsung’s Galaxy Buds. Just like these other devices, the Echo Buds are completely wireless and can be used for up to 5 hours on a single charge. Today, Amazon is offering these high-tech earphones for sale at a $ 40 discount, which lowers the price from $ 129.99 to $ 89.99.

Amazon Echo Show 8 ($ 89.99)

Amazon’s Echo Show 8 has an 8-inch HD display and is compatible with a wide range of Amazon and Alexa-enabled services. It can be used as a display for home security devices like Ring’s video doorbell, for calling people, and for numerous other functions. Today you can purchase one of these versatile and useful devices for $ 129.99 to $ 89.99.

Kindle Paperwhite 8 GB + 3 months Kindle Unlimited (EUR 94.99)

Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite is IPX8 waterproof. This means that it can be under two meters of water for up to an hour and continue to work. This model also has 8 GB of storage space and offers enough space for countless books. Amazon offers this device as a special offer, which is usually available for $ 129.99 and only for $ 94.99. It also comes with a three-month subscription to Kindle Unlimited, which makes it an excellent deal.

