ET Deals: Vizio Quantum 65-inch 4K TV + $ 300 Dell Gift Card for $ 1,269, 20 percent off Blink XT2, up to 30 percent off Acer Computers and monitors

This site can earn partner commissions through the links on this page. Terms of Use.

Today you can get an extraordinary high-end 4K TV with nearly $ 1,000 off its price tag.

Vizio PX65-G1 65-inch Quantum X 4K HDR Smart TV + $ 300 Dell Gift Card ($ 1,269.99)

Vizio has built this TV with a full backlight that is able to independently dim 384 parts of the display to improve contrast and reduce the bleeding of light. This model also features an octa-core processor, a built-in Chromecast and support for hands-free voice control. This TV is usually quite expensive with $ 2,199.99, but you can currently get it from Dell for just $ 1,269.99. For a limited time you can also receive a free $ 300 Dell gift card with your purchase, making this TV an exceptional deal.

Blink XT2 Outdoor / Indoor Smart Security Camera – 2 Camera Kit ($ 139.99)

In this kit you get two XT2 cameras from Blink that are built to work both indoors and outdoors in all weather conditions. The cameras also have an exceptional battery life and last up to two years after a single charge. Right now you can get this set from Amazon from $ 179.99 to $ 139.99.

Acer GN246HL Bbid 24-inch 1080p 144Hz monitor ($ 129.99)

This view is intended for gamers who want a high refresh rate so that they can get a head start on the competition. The 24-inch 1080p display can work up to 144 Hz and has a fast response time of 1 ms. However, in order to achieve this high refresh rate, Acer had to use a TN panel, which means that the viewing angles of the screen are somewhat limited. You can currently get these screens from Amazon from $ 199.99 to $ 129.99.

Recommended offers

65 ″ VIZIO PX65-G1 P-series Quantum X 4K HDR 384 Dimming Zone Smart TV + $ 300 Dell Gift Card for $ 1269.99 at Dell (list price $ 2199.99)

at Dell (list price $ 2199.99) Blink XT2 Outdoor / Indoor Smart Security Camera 2-Camera Kit for $ 139.99 (3 cameras $ 200) at Amazon (list price $ 179.99)

(3 cameras $ 200) at Amazon (list price $ 179.99) 65 ″ Vizio M658-G1 M-series Quantum 4K UHD HDR Smart TV for $ 648 at Walmart (list price $ 998)

at Walmart (list price $ 998) Apple iPad 10.2 ″ 128GB WiFi tablet for $ 329.99 (32 GB for $ 250) at Amazon (list price $ 429)

(32 GB for $ 250) at Amazon (list price $ 429) Today only: Acer Swift 3 AMD Ryzen 7 2700U Quad-core 15.6 ″ 1080p laptop with Radeon RX 540 for $ 469 at Amazon (list price $ 585.59)

at Amazon (list price $ 585.59) Alienware m17 Intel Core i7-9750H 6-core 17.3 ″ 2560 × 1440 120Hz gaming laptop with RTX 2060, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $ 1299.99 at Dell (use code: AFF700OFFAW – list price $ 1999.99)

at Dell (use code: – list price $ 1999.99) Dell Vostro 5000 Intel Core i5-9400 6-core Win10 Pro Desktop for $ 579 at Dell (list price $ 998.57)

at Dell (list price $ 998.57) Dell XPS 13 9380 Intel Core i5-8265U Quad-core 13.3 ″ 4K Touch Laptop for $ 849.99 at Dell (use code: LTXPS133AFF – list price $ 1568.99)

at Dell (use code: – list price $ 1568.99) Today only: Acer Predator Triton 500 Intel Core i7-8750H 6-core 15.6 ″ 1080p 144Hz G-SYNC gaming laptop with RTX 2080, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD for $ 1999 at Amazon (list price $ 2499.99)

at Amazon (list price $ 2499.99) Today only: Acer GN246HL 24 ″ 1080p 144Hz 1ms Gaming Monitor for $ 129.99 at Amazon (list price $ 199.99)

at Amazon (list price $ 199.99) Apple AirPods Pro for $ 234.99 at Amazon (list price $ 249)

at Amazon (list price $ 249) Roku Streaming Stick + 4K Streaming Media Player for $ 46.55 at Walmart (list price $ 59)

at Walmart (list price $ 59) Today only: Anker PowerCore Essential 20000 20,000 mAh Power Bank for $ 31.49 at Amazon (list price $ 49.99)

Note: Terms and Conditions apply. See the relevant shopping sites for more information. For more great deals, visit our partners at TechBargains.com.

Read now: