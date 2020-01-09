ET deals: up to 40 percent off Eufy robot vacuum cleaners, Netgear Nighthawk AX4 for $ 99, $ 250 off Dell XPS 8930 SE Desktop

Loading...

This site can earn partner commissions through the links on this page. Terms of Use.

If you are like me, it can be difficult to find time to clean up in your daily routine. Only today are the Robovacs from Eufy for sale with a 40 percent discount, so grab a bone and make your home easier.

Eufy RoboVac 30C ($ 179.99)

The RoboVac 30C from Eufy is a handy device that can save you time by keeping your floors clean so you don’t have to. With a powerful 1500 Pa built-in suction, this device wanders through your house and removes dust, hair or other dust. other dirt that comes in. It can also connect to the WiFi of your house, after which it can be operated via your smartphone, but also by Amazon’s Alexa and Google’s Assistant voice control services. Decreased from $ 299.99 to just $ 179.99 from Amazon, this vacuum is also an excellent deal.

Netgear Nighthawk AX4 AX3000 RAX35-100NAS wifi 6 router ($ 99.00)

Netgear has built this router to support four simultaneous streams that can each send up to 600 Mbps of data. The router also supports the new 802.11ax network standard to support next-gen network devices. At the moment you can get this router for only $ 99.00 from Walmart, which is lower than the normal price of $ 199.00.

Dell XPS Special Edition Intel Core i5-9400 Desktop with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, 8 GB DDR4 RAM, 1 TB HDD and 256 GB M.2 NVMe SSD ($ 949.99)

Equipped with an Intel Core i5 processor and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphic card, this desktop has enough power for playing games with a resolution of 1080p. Buy one today from Dell with a discount code from $ 1,199.99 to $ 949.99 with promotional code 50OFF699.

Recommended offers

Only today: eufy RoboVac 11S Slim 1300Pa robot vacuum cleaner for $ 149 at Amazon (list price $ 229.99)

at Amazon (list price $ 229.99) Only today: eufy RoboVac 30C 1500Pa WiFi robot vacuum cleaner for $ 179 at Amazon (list price $ 299.99)

at Amazon (list price $ 299.99) Netgear Nighthawk AX4 AX3000 4-Stream 802.11ax WiFi 6 Router for $ 99 at Walmart (list price $ 199)

at Walmart (list price $ 199) Dell XPS 8930 Special Edition Intel Core i5-9400 6-core gaming desktop with GTX 1660Ti, 256 GB SSD + 1 TB HDD for $ 949.99 at Dell (use code: 50OFF699 – list price $ 1199.99)

at Dell (use code: – list price $ 1199.99) Dell Vostro Small 3470 Intel Core i5-9400 6-core Win10 Pro Desktop for $ 599 at Dell (use code: SAVE50 – list price $ 999)

at Dell (use code: – list price $ 999) Dell G3 Intel Core i5-9300H Quad-core 15.6 ″ 1080p gaming laptop with GTX 1660Ti, 512 GB SSD for $ 889.99 at Dell (use code: 50OFF699 – list price $ 1218.99)

at Dell (use code: – list price $ 1218.99) Dell Vostro 15 7000 Intel Core i7-9750H 6-core 15.6 ″ 1080p Win10 Pro Laptop with GTX 1650, 16 GB RAM, 128 GB SSD + 1 TB HDD for $ 1059 at Dell (list price $ 1927.14)

at Dell (list price $ 1927.14) Samsung The Space 32 ″ 4K UHD 144Hz minimalist monitor for $ 369.99 at Walmart (list price $ 599.99)

at Walmart (list price $ 599.99) ASUS ROG Swift PG258Q 24.5 ″ 1080p 240Hz 1ms G-SYNC gaming monitor for $ 419 at Amazon (list price $ 549)

at Amazon (list price $ 549) GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 2070 Super Gaming OC 8 GB graphics card for $ 519.99 at Amazon (list price $ 549.99)

at Amazon (list price $ 549.99) 70 ″ RCA Virtuoso RNSMU7036 4K UHD Smart LED TV for $ 499.99 at Walmart (list price $ 899.99)

at Walmart (list price $ 899.99) Microsoft Surface Go Type Cover (Black) for $ 50.29 at Amazon (list price $ 99.99)

at Amazon (list price $ 99.99) Nuance Dragon Professional Individual 15 (PC drive) + $ 50 Amazon Gift Card for $ 264.99 at Amazon (list price $ 300)

Note: Terms and Conditions apply. See the relevant shopping sites for more information. For more great deals, visit our partners at TechBargains.com.

Read now: