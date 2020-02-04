ET Deals: Up to 34 percent off Samsung monitors and tablets, XPS 15 Pre-order only $ 850, Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing Edition

Today, only you can save by buying select Samsung products, including some high-end displays and the company’s Galaxy Tab S6.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 10.5-inch tablet with 256 GB WiFi ($ 583.99)

Samsung has equipped its Galaxy Tab S6 tablet with the 855 SoC from Qualcomm. This is the same SoC that is used in many flagship smartphones today, and it guarantees the tablet’s excellent performance. You can currently buy it from Amazon for $ 729.99 to $ 583.99.

Dell XPS 15 Intel Core i5-9300H 15.6-inch 1080p IPS laptop with 8 GB DDR4 RAM and 256 GB M.2 NVMe SSD ($ 850.39)

This version of the XPS 15 notebook from Dell features a quad-core Intel Core i5 processor and a 1080p display with 100% coverage of the sRGB color space. This gives it the functions that are required for daily image editing. It is currently available from Dell at a discount of $ 1,099.99 to $ 1,549.99.

Nintendo Switch Console – Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition ($ 299.00)

Spring is just around the corner, as is the launch of Nintendo’s new video game Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Pre-order this farm-inspired child’s play along with an Animal Crossing-themed Nintendo Switch console from Walmart for just $ 299.00.

special offers

Today only: Samsung Space 32 ″ 4K frameless monitor with adjustable stand for $ 329.99 (27 ″ for $ 240) at Amazon (list price $ 499.99)

(27 ″ for $ 240) at Amazon (list price $ 499.99) Today only: Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 256 GB 10.5-inch WiFi tablet with S-pen for $ 583.99 at Amazon (list price $ 729.99)

at Amazon (list price $ 729.99) Today only: Samsung SD850 32 ″ 2560 × 1440 LED monitor for $ 299.99 at Amazon (list price $ 399.99)

at Amazon (list price $ 399.99) Out 3/13: Pre-order Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition Console for $ 299 at Walmart and Amazon

at Walmart and Amazon Dell XPS 15 7590 Intel Core i5-9300H Quad-Core 15.6 “1080p Laptop for $ 850.39 at Dell (list price $ 1099.99)

at Dell (list price $ 1099.99) Dell Vostro 14 5000 Intel Core i5-10210U 10th generation Quad-Core 14 inch 1080p Win10 Pro laptop for $ 659 at Dell (list price 1141.43 USD)

at Dell (list price 1141.43 USD) Dell XPS 13 9380 Intel Core i5-8265U Quad-Core 13.3 “4K Touch Laptop for $ 849.99 at Dell (use code: LTXPS133AFF – list price $ 1568.99)

at Dell (use code: – list price $ 1568.99) Acer Aspire 5 Intel Core i7-8565U Quad-Core 14 “1080p Laptop with 512 GB SSD for $ 499 at Walmart (list price $ 625)

at Walmart (list price $ 625) 55 ″ Vizio M556-G4 Quantum 4K UHD HDR Smart TV of the M series for $ 358 at Walmart (list price $ 498)

at Walmart (list price $ 498) Fossil Men’s Gen 4 Explorist HR Touchscreen Smartwatch for $ 126.65 at Amazon (checkout discount – list price $ 275)

at Amazon (checkout discount – list price $ 275) Fitbit Charge 3 fitness activity tracker for $ 99.95 at Amazon (list price 149.95 USD)

at Amazon (list price 149.95 USD) Powerbeats Pro True Wireless Earphones for $ 199.95 at Amazon (list price $ 249.95)

at Amazon (list price $ 249.95) Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Hybrid ANC wireless headphones for $ 39.99 at Amazon (list price $ 59.99)

Note: The general terms and conditions apply. For more information, visit the relevant retail websites. You can find more offers from our partners at TechBargains.com.

Read now: