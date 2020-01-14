ET Deals: TCL 55-inch 4K Roku TV for $ 467, save 50% on H&R Block Deluxe + State, PNY Turbo 128 GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive for $ 14

Enjoy 2020 in style with a new high-quality 4K TCL TV with a whopping $ 182.50.

TCL 55R625 55-inch 4K QLED HDR Roku Smart TV ($ 467.49)

The TCL’s 55R625 smart TV uses Quantum LED and HDR technology to create high-quality images with excellent on-screen colors. With a clickable coupon you can have this Amazon screen decrease from $ 649.99 to $ 467.49.

H&R Block Tax Software Deluxe + State 2019 with 4 percent refund bonus ($ 22.49)

Report your taxes this year with the H&R Block tax software and you can add a 4 percent bonus to your refund as part of a special offer. Currently, you can also get the Deluxe + State tax software for 2019 with a 50 percent discount from Amazon that lowers the price from $ 44.99 to $ 22.49.

PNY Turbo 128 GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive ($ 14.99)

The Turbo flash drives from PNY are designed to offer high data transfer rates via the USB 3.0 interface. This model also has 128 GB of storage space and it is for sale from Amazon from $ 24.99 to $ 14.99.

Recommended offers

at Amazon (list price $ 44.99) 65 ″ LG OLED65B9PUA B9 series 4K UHD Smart OLED TV for $ 1699 at PCMag Shop (use code: SAVE100 – list price $ 2299.99)

at Amazon (list price $ 24.99) Today only: PNY Elite-X 128GB U3 V30 A1 Class 10 MicroSDXC card for $ 15.99 at Amazon (list price $ 26.99)

at Amazon (list price $ 26.99) Dell XPS 8930 Intel Core i5-9400 6-core Tower Desktop with NVIDIA GT 1030 in front $ 654.99 at Dell (use code: 50OFF699 – list price $ 854.99)

at Dell (use code: – list price $ 854.99) Dell Latitude 14 5490 Intel Core i5-8350U Quad-core 14 ″ Win10 Pro Business Laptop for $ 659 at Dell (list price $ 1787.13)

at Dell (list price $ 1787.13) Price drop of $ 10: Apple AirPods with front charge pouch $ 129 at Amazon (list price $ 159)

at Amazon (list price $ 159) Dell Inspiron 15 7000 Intel Core i5-8265U Quad-core 15.6 ″ 1080p 2-in-1 Touch laptop for $ 499.99 at Dell (use code: DBLTINSP157 – list price $ 878.99)

at Dell (use code: – list price $ 878.99) Dell Vostro Small 3470 Intel Core i5-9400 6-core Win10 Pro Desktop for $ 599 at Dell (use code: SAVE50 – list price $ 999)

at Dell (use code: – list price $ 999) Price drop of $ 20: Acer Aspire 5 Intel Core i7-8565U Quad-core 14 ″ 1080p laptop with 512 GB SSD for $ 499 at Walmart (list price $ 625)

at Walmart (list price $ 625) 65 ″ Sony XBR-65X950G Bravia 4K UHD HDR Smart LED TV for $ 1398 at Walmart (list price $ 2198)

at Walmart (list price $ 2198) Kindle Paperwhite 6 ″ 8 GB eReader with 3 months Kindle unlimited and special offers for $ 84.99 at Amazon (list price $ 129.99)

Note: Terms and Conditions apply. See the relevant shopping sites for more information. For more great deals, visit our partners at TechBargains.com.

