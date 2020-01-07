ET Deals: Microsoft Surface Pro 7 w / Type Cover for $ 769, Seagate FireCuda 2 TB SSHD for $ 59, Dell XPS 13 Intel Core i7 Laptop for $ 849

Loading...

Today you can get the new Surface Pro 7 tablet from Microsoft with more than $ 200 for the retail price.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Intel Core i5 12.3-inch tablet with 8 GB RAM, 128 GB SSD and Type Cover ($ 769.98)

The new Surface Pro 7 tablet from Microsoft features a 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor and 8 GB of RAM, making it excellent for a tablet. The tablet also comes with a type cover that allows you to use the tablet as a PC, and the entire system weighs just 1.7 pounds. Amazon is currently selling the Surface Pro 7 with a drop from $ 1,029.99 to just $ 769.98.

Seagate FireCuda 2.5-inch 2 TB SSHD ($ 59.99)

The FireCuda SSHD from Seagate offers a balanced compromise between an HDD and an SSD. It has a large capacity of 2 TB with an 8 GB SSD NAND chip. The read / write performance cannot compete with an SSD and stay behind at 210MB / s, but often opened files are transferred to the SSD chip and will therefore load considerably faster. Right now you can get this drive from Amazon from $ 94.99 to $ 59.99.

Dell XPS 13 9380 Intel Core i7-8565U 13.3-inch 1080p laptop with 8 GB LPDDR3 RAM and 256 GB M.2 NVMe SSD ($ 849.99)

Dell has designed this notebook as a high-quality solution for work and travel. The metal-covered notebook has a fast Intel Core i7-8565U quad-core processor and a 1080p screen. According to Dell, this system also has an excellent battery life and lasts up to 21 hours after a single charge. Right now you can get it from Dell with $ 1,299.99 to $ 849.99 with promotional code 50OFF699.

Note: Terms and Conditions apply. See the relevant shopping sites for more information. For more great offers, visit our partners at TechBargains.com.

