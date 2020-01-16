ET Deals: lowest price on 55-inch Vizio M-series 4K TV, $ 350 discount on XPS 15w / 4K OLED display, Roborock S5 for $ 399

Today you can buy the 55-inch M556-G4 4K Quantum TV from Vizio for the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

Vizio M556-G4 4K HDR 55-inch smart TV ($ 358.00)

The M556-G4 TV from Vizio uses quantum LED and HDR technology for superior color and image quality. This model also comes with a built-in Chromecast that allows you to easily stream content from your phone or other devices. Currently you can get one from Walmart with a discount of $ 498.00 to $ 358.00, which is the lowest price we’ve seen for this model so far.

Dell XPS 15 7590 Intel Core i7-9750H 15.6-inch 4K OLED laptop with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650, 16 GB DDR4 RAM and 256 GB M.2 NVMe SSD ($ 1,549.99)

This version of Dell’s XPS 15 notebook features a high-quality edge-to-edge 4K OLED screen with 100 percent support for the DCI-P3 color gamut. This makes it very suitable for editing digital images. The system also offers excellent specifications and must perform well during gaming. You can currently get it from Dell, reduced from $ 1,899.99 to $ 1,549.99.

Roborock S5 wifi robot vacuum cleaner ($ 399.99)

This powerful robot vacuum cleaner has a suction power of 2,000 Pa and a large battery of 5,200 mAh with which it can work for up to 150 minutes after one charge. The Roborock S5 also supports Wi-Fi and can be operated with a smartphone app and Alexa voice commands. Right now you can get it from Amazon, reduced from $ 599.99 to $ 399.99.

