ET Deals: Inspiron 3671 Desktop for $ 649, $ 20 off on TurboTax Deluxe, 70-inch Element 4K Roku TV for $ 499

Start 2020 from the start by buying a new computer for your family. The Inspiron 3671 from Dell has a fast Intel Core i7 processor and can be picked up with hundreds of dollars at the selling price.

Dell Inspiron 3671 Intel Core i7-9700 Desktop with 12 GB DDR4 RAM and 256 GB M.2 NVMe SSD ($ 649.99)

This computer is designed as a well-rounded home PC with a fast Intel Core i7 processor and 12 GB RAM. It is perfect for surfing the web and other tasks such as photo editing. You can now get it from Dell reduced from $ 879.99 to $ 649.99 with promotional code 50OFF699.

TurboTax Tax Software Deluxe + State 2019 ($ 39.86)

The tax season is imminent, but if you act now, you can get TurboTax’s Deluxe tax software with a $ 20 discount to help you file your federal and national 2019 taxes.

Elements E4SW7019RKU 70-inch 4K HDR10 Roku Smart TV ($ 499.99)

Elements has designed this large 4K TV with a 69.5-inch display that supports HDR10 to create high-quality images. The TV also has a pair of built-in 10 W speakers and supports Roku’s software interface to make streaming your favorite online content quick and easy. Right now you can get one of these Walmart TVs from $ 798.00 to $ 499.99.

