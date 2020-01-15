ET Deals: Dell XPS 13 with 2 TB SSD and 4K screen only $ 139, $ 200 off Apple iPad 9.7-inch, Amazon 6-inch Kindle eReader + 3 months Kindle unlimited for $ 59

If you are looking for an excellent deal on a new laptop, look no further. Today you can get the XPS 13 9380 from Dell with an Intel Core i7 processor, a 4K touchscreen display and a 2 TB SSD for a phenomenal price.

Dell XPS 13 9380 Intel Core i7-8565U 13.3-inch 4K touchscreen laptop with 16 GB LPDDR3 RAM and 2 TB M.2 NVMe SSD ($ 1,399.99)

Dell has designed this notebook as a high-quality solution for work and travel. The metal notebook has a fast Intel Core i7-8565U quad-core processor and a 4K touchscreen display together with a huge 2 TB SSD. According to Dell, this system also has an excellent battery life and lasts up to 21 hours after a single charge. Right now you can get it from Dell with $ 2,368.99 to $ 1,399.99 with promotional code LTXPS123AFF.

Apple iPad 6th generation 128 GB wifi + mobile tablet ($ 349.00)

With a diagonal of only 9.7 inches with an IPS screen with LED background lighting, this is one of the smallest tablets from Apple currently on the market. It also features a fast A10 64-bit processor and lasts up to 10 hours after one charge. You can now get it from Walmart reduced from $ 559.00 to $ 349.00.

Amazon Kindle 6-Inch eReader + 3-month Kindle unlimited ($ 59.99)

The latest version of Amazon from its Kindle eReader has a 6-inch screen and a battery designed to last for weeks with daily reading sessions of half an hour. For a limited time you can also get a free 3-month subscription to the Kindle Unlimited service from Amazon if you buy one of these devices for the full price of $ 59.99.

