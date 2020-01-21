ET deals: Dell XPS 13 Intel Core i5 laptop with 4K touchscreen $ 849, Amazon Fire HD 10 for $ 99, $ 250 discount on Roomba 960

If the high-end Dell laptop we presented on Friday has aroused your interest, but was slightly outside your price range, then you’ll love the top deal of today. This comparable laptop has the same premium build quality and high-end 4K touchscreen all for the low price of $ 849.99.

Dell XPS 13 9380 Intel Core i5-8265U 13.3-inch 4K touchscreen laptop with 8 GB LPDDR3 RAM and 256 GB M.2 NVMe SSD ($ 849.99)

This premium, metal-clad, mid-range notebook has an Intel Core i5-8265U quad-core processor and a 4K touchscreen display. According to Dell, this system also has an excellent battery life and lasts up to 21 hours after a single charge. Right now you can get it from Dell with $ 1,568.99 to $ 849.99 with promotional code LTXPS133AFF.

Amazon Fire HD 10 10.1-inch 32GB tablet ($ 99.99)

The Fire HD 10 tablet from Amazon has a 10.1-inch screen with a resolution of 1920 × 1200 that is perfect for watching videos. The tablet also has a 10-hour battery life and a quad-core processor. Right now it has fallen from Amazon from $ 149.99 to $ 99.99.

iRobot Roomba Model 960 Vacuum with Wi-Fi connectivity ($ 399.00)

This smart robot vacuum cleaner is there to make your home life a little easier. It has sufficient power to clear up difficult debris, such as animal hair, and it supports an intelligent navigation program that allows it to work carefully through your home. It also supports Alexa voice commands and can be operated via your smartphone. Right now you can have it flagged from Amazon from $ 649.99 to $ 399.00.

iPow car phone holder ($ 13.50)

This affordable car holder is compatible with almost any smartphone and can make using your phone for music and GPS navigation in the car a piece of cake. For a limited time you can get a discount from $ 19.99 to $ 13.50 with a clickable coupon.

Note: Terms and Conditions apply. See the relevant shopping sites for more information. For more great deals, visit our partners at TechBargains.com.

