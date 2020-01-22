ET Deals: Black Friday prices on Roomba 675 and Fire HD 8, 2 TB Crucial MX500 SSD only $ 200

Roomba 675 from iRobot is one of the best-selling robot vacancies on the market that offers powerful suction and an easy-to-use smartphone interface. Best of all, you can get it now for $ 199, which corresponds to the excellent price we saw on Black Friday this Friday.

iRobot Roomba 675 WiFi robot vacuum cleaner with Alexa support ($ 199.00)

The Roomba 675 offers solid performance at a price that will not break the bank. It uses a three-stage cleaning system to thoroughly clean your floors while navigating through your home. It also has a battery that lasts up to 90 minutes, after which the robot automatically returns to its charging station. You can now get one from Amazon with a discount of $ 299.99 to $ 199.99.

16 GB Amazon Fire HD 8 8-inch tablet ($ 49.99)

The Fire HD 8 tablet from Amazon has an 8-inch screen with a resolution of 1,280 × 800 that is suitable for watching HD videos. The tablet also has 1.5 GB of RAM, a 1.3 GHz quad-core processor and 16 GB of storage space. It also has a battery with a lifespan of up to 10 hours after a single charge. Right now it has fallen from Amazon from $ 79.99 to $ 49.99, which is the same price as on Black Friday.

Crucial MX500 2 TB 3D NAND 2.5-inch SSD ($ 199.99)

Crucial’s MX500 2 TB SSD is built using 3D NAND that can hold a lot of information and transfer data at speeds up to 560 MB / s. Amazon currently offers it, from $ 229.99 to $ 199.99.

Recommended offers

iRobot Roomba 675 WiFi robot vacuum cleaner for $ 199 at Amazon (list price $ 299.99)

at Amazon (list price $ 299.99) Fire HD 8 16GB 8 ″ 1280 × 800 tablet with special offers for $ 49.99 at Amazon (list price $ 79.99)

at Amazon (list price $ 79.99) EVOO Gaming Laptop Intel Core i7-9750H 6-core 15.6 ″ 1080p 144Hz Gaming Laptop with GTX 1660Ti, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $ 799 at Walmart (list price $ 1399)

at Walmart (list price $ 1399) Samsung HW-Q90R Harman Kardon 7.1.4 Soundbar with wireless subwoofer for $ 969.99 at PCMag Shop (list price $ 1699.99)

at PCMag Shop (list price $ 1699.99) Apple AirPods with wireless charging case in front $ 159.99 at Amazon (list price $ 199)

at Amazon (list price $ 199) Crucial MX500 2 TB 2.5 ″ SATA internal SSD for $ 199.99 at Amazon (list price $ 229.99)

at Amazon (list price $ 229.99) eero Mesh WiFi system (3-pack) for $ 174 at Amazon (list price $ 249)

at Amazon (list price $ 249) Only today: eufy RoboVac 12 BoostIQ robot vacuum cleaner for $ 149.99 at Amazon (Clip $ 10 Coupon – list price $ 259.99)

at Amazon (Clip $ 10 Coupon – list price $ 259.99) Dell Vostro 5000 Intel Core i5-9400 6-core Win10 Pro Desktop for $ 579 at Dell (list price $ 998.57)

at Dell (list price $ 998.57) Dell new G5 Intel Core i7-9700 8-core gaming desktop with RTX 2080, 16 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD + 1 TB HDD for $ 1308.99 at Dell (use code: 200OFF1599 – list price $ 1748.99)

at Dell (use code: – list price $ 1748.99) Dell XPS 13 9380 Intel Core i5-8265U Quad-core 13.3 ″ 4K Touch Laptop for $ 849.99 at Dell (use code: LTXPS133AFF – list price $ 1568.99)

at Dell (use code: – list price $ 1568.99) Apple Macbook Air Intel Core i5 13.3 × 2560 × 1600 laptop with 128 GB SSD (2019 model) at the front $ 899.99 at Amazon (discount on checkout – list price $ 1099)

Note: Terms and Conditions apply. See the relevant shopping sites for more information. For more great deals, visit our partners at TechBargains.com.

Read now: