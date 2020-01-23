ET Deals: Apple AirPods Pro - Back on sale, up to $ 700 off on Alienware laptops

Today you can get Apple’s recently released AirPods Pro headphones with a $ 15 discount.

Apple AirPods Pro ($ 234.99)

Apple’s new AirPods Pro uses a new design that is different from the company’s older AirPod headphones. The most important new feature of these headphones is active noise reduction. The headphones also use a modified driver and a high dynamic range amplifier to improve sound quality. These headphones were launched just two weeks ago, but you can grab them with a $ 15 discount from Amazon that lowers the price from $ 249.99 to $ 234.99.

Dell Alienware M17 Intel Core i7-9750H 17.3-inch 2K gaming laptop with Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6 GB, 16 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB PCI-E M.2 SSD ($ 1,299.99)

Dell has built its Alienware M17 as a powerful mobile gaming machine. The Core i7-9750H processor of this system and the RTX 2060 graphics card offer desktop-level performance. It also features a fast 2K 17.3-inch display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. With promotion code AFF700OFFAW, you can get this system from Dell from $ 1,999.99 to $ 1,299.99.

Recommended offers

at Dell (use code: – list price $ 1999.99) Alienware m15 Intel Core i7-9750H 6-core 15.6 ″ 1080p 144Hz gaming laptop with GTX 1660Ti, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $ 1149.99 at Dell (use code: AFF600OFFAW – list price $ 1749.99)

at Dell (use code: – list price $ 1749.99) Seagate BarraCuda 8 TB SATA 3.5 ″ internal hard drive with 256 MB cache for $ 129.99 at Amazon (list price $ 149.99)

at Amazon (list price $ 149.99) WD Blue SN550 1TB NVMe M.2 Internal SSD for $ 99.99 at Amazon (list price $ 124.99)

at Amazon (list price $ 124.99) AMD Ryzen 5 2600 6-core processor with Wraith Stealth Cooler in front $ 114.99 at Amazon (list price $ 199)

at Amazon (list price $ 199) Microsoft Surface Book Intel Core i7-6600U 13.5 ″ 3000 × 2000 Touch 2-in-1 Win10 Pro Laptop with 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD (Refurb) for $ 729.99 at PCMag Shop (list price $ 1499.99)

at PCMag Shop (list price $ 1499.99) Today only: Fitbit Inspires HR heart rate and fitness tracker for $ 69.95 at Amazon (list price $ 99.95)

at Amazon (list price $ 99.95) Dell new Inspiron 15 5000 Intel Core i7-1065G7 Quad-core 15.6 ″ 1080p laptop with 512GB SSD for $ 659.99 at Dell (list price $ 828.99)

at Dell (list price $ 828.99) Dell XPS 13 9380 Intel Core i5-8265U Quad-core 13.3 ″ 4K Touch Laptop for $ 849.99 at Dell (use code: LTXPS133AFF – list price $ 1568.99)

at Dell (use code: – list price $ 1568.99) eero Mesh WiFi Router for $ 69 at Amazon (list price $ 99)

at Amazon (list price $ 99) Samsung CF39M 32 ″ 1080p curved LED monitor front $ 149.99 at Walmart (list price $ 249.99)

Note: Terms and Conditions apply. See the relevant shopping sites for more information. For more great deals, visit our partners at TechBargains.com.

