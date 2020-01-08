ET deals: 16 percent off on iPad 10.2-inch, AMD Ryzen 5 2600 for $ 114.99, Samsung 860 EVO 1 TB SSD for $ 119

Loading...

Christmas is over, but why not treat yourself to a new iPad? Apple’s iPad with 128 GB storage is now available at Amazon with a 16 percent discount.

Apple iPad 2019 10.2-inch 128 GB ($ 359.00)

The new 2019 iPad features the company’s A10 processor that debuted for the first time in the iPhone 7 at the end of 2016. Although the hardware of this tablet is a few years old, you get the performance of this former flagship with a large HD screen and with 128 GB storage space. Right now you can get one from Amazon with a discount of $ 429.00 to $ 359.99.

AMD Ryzen 5 2600 processor with Wraith Stealth Cooler ($ 114.99)

The Ryzen 5 2600 from AMD has six SMT-enabled CPU cores that can operate at speeds up to 3.9 GHz. This processor also has access to 19 MB cache and comes with one of AMD’s Wraith Stealth coolers, saving you the cost of buying one. You can currently purchase this processor from Amazon for just $ 114.99, a huge 42 percent drop from the standard retail price of $ 199.00.

Samsung 860 Evo 1 TB M.2 SATA-III SSD ($ 119.00)

The 860 Evo SSDs from Samsung use the SATA-III interface. This makes these disks slower than competing NVMe disks, but with data speeds of up to 550 MB / s, this disk is still relatively fast and revolves around any hard disk. This model also has a large storage capacity of 1 TB. Currently you can get one of these from Amazon reduced from $ 199.99 to $ 119.00.

