ET Apple Deals: $ 300 off 16-inch MacBook Pro, Black Friday pricing on Apple Watch Series 5, $ 50 off iPad Mini

If you’re a fan of Apple products, today is your lucky day. Deals are currently available for some of Apple’s most popular products, including laptops, iPads, and smartwatches.

Apple MacBook Pro Intel Core i7 16-inch laptop with AMD Radeon Pro 5300M GPU, 16 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD ($ 2,099.00)

Apple has equipped its high-end Macbook Pro with both a powerful Intel Core i7 processor and a fast AMD GPU. This gives the system the power it needs to speed up image processing and run modern games. The system also has a 16-inch retina display and an aluminum shell that gives it a first-class appearance. You can currently download this system from Amazon from $ 2,399.00 to $ 2,099.00.

Apple Watch Series 5 GPS 40mm ($ 354.99)

Apple’s latest smartwatch is the company’s first smartwatch to have a permanently on display that stays lit and shows information on the screen for the entire duration of the watch. Apple announced that the new Watch Series 5, like last year’s model, will offer up to 18 hours of battery life on one charge. For a limited time, you can purchase one from Amazon for $ 399.99 to $ 354.99 with a clickable coupon from Amazon.

Apple iPad Mini 7.9-inch Wi-Fi tablet ($ 349.99)

If you’re looking for a small tablet on the go, Apple’s compact iPad Mini may be the right choice. This tablet measures only 7.9 inches in diagonal and offers a lot of performance for games and multitasking kinks of the A12 Bionic processor. Usually the price is $ 399.00. You can now purchase this tablet from Amazon for $ 349.99.

