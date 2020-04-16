ET Aliewnare Gaming PC Sale: Extra 10 Percent Off Already Discounted Aurora Desktops, M15 Laptops, and More

This site may earn affiliate commissions from the links on this page. Terms of use.

Today there are several strong deals to be had on Dell PCs, including the company’s powerful and popular Alienware Aurora gaming desktop that comes equipped with a powerful Nvidia RTX 2080 Super graphics card.

Dell Alienware Aurora R8 Intel Core i7-9700 Gaming Desktop w/ Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super, 8GB DDR4 RAM, 1TB HDD ($1,359.00)

Dell’s Alienware Aurora pairs a fast Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super graphics card with an immensely powerful Intel Core i7-9700 processor. The system also comes with a 1TB HDD and 8GB of DDR4 RAM. This system typically retails for $1,629.99, but with promo code LCS10OFF you can get it from Dell for just $1,359.00.

Dell XPS 8930 Special Edition Intel Core i7-9700K Desktop w/ Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super GPU, 8GB DDR4 RAM, 2TB HDD and 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD ($1,649.99)

Equipped with an overclockable Intel Core i7 processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super graphics card, this desktop has enormous gaming potential. It should be able to run games at 2K resolutions with relative ease. Get one today from Dell marked down from $2,159.98 to $1,649.99 with promo code 50OFF699.

Dell Alienware M15 Intel Core i7-9750H 15.6-Inch 1080p 144Hz Gaming Laptop w/ Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060, 16GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB M.2 PCI-E SSD ($1,349.99)

If you want a fast notebook with plenty of performance for running the latest games, then you may want to consider Dell’s Alienware M15. This system was literally built for gaming and it features a fast six-core processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060, and a high-quality 1080p 144Hz IPS display. You can get this system from Dell marked down from $1,913.98 to $1,349.99 with promo code LCS10OFF.

Alienware Aurora R8 Intel Core i7-9700 8-core Gaming Desktop with RTX 2080 SUPER, 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD for $1359 at Dell (use code: LCS10OFF – list price $1629.99)

at Dell (use code: – list price $1629.99) Alienware New Aurora R9 Intel Core i7-9700K 8-core Gaming Desktop with RTX 2070 SUPER, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD + 1TB HDD for $1637.99 at Dell (use code: LCS10OFF – list price $2249.98)

at Dell (use code: – list price $2249.98) Alienware m15 Intel Core i7-9750H 6-core 15.6″ 1080p Gaming Laptop with RTX 2060, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $1349.99 at Dell (use code: LCS10OFF – list price $1913.98)

at Dell (use code: – list price $1913.98) Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 8-Core Gaming Desktop with Radeon RX 5700 XT, 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD for $1044 at Dell (use code: LCS10OFF – list price $1269.99)

at Dell (use code: – list price $1269.99) Alienware m15 Intel Core i7-9750H 6-core 15.6″ 1080p 144Hz Gaming Laptop with RTX 2070, 16GB RAM, 2x 512GB SSD for $1709.99 at Dell (use code: LCS10OFF – list price $2493.98)

at Dell (use code: – list price $2493.98) Alienware AW2521HF 24.5″ 240Hz 1ms 1080p IPS Gaming Monitor for $394.99 at Dell (list price $509.99)

at Dell (list price $509.99) Dell U2720Q UltraSharp 27″ 4K IPS USB-C Monitor for $579.99 at Dell (list price $719.99)

at Dell (list price $719.99) Dell New G5 Intel Core i5-9400 6-core Gaming Desktop with GTX 1660Ti for $719.99 at Dell (use code: 50OFF699 – list price $884.98)

at Dell (use code: – list price $884.98) Dell XPS 8930 SE Intel Core i7-9700K 8-core Tower Desktop with RTX 2070 SUPER, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD + 2TB HDD for $1649.99 at Dell (use code: 50OFF699 – list price $2159.98)

at Dell (use code: – list price $2159.98) Dell XPS 8930 Intel Core i5-9400 6-core Tower Desktop with GTX 1660Ti, 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD for $879.99 at Dell (use code: 50OFF699 – list price $1209.98)

at Dell (use code: – list price $1209.98) Dell XPS 13 9380 Intel Core i7-8565U Quad-core 13.3″ 4K Touch Laptop with 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $1249.99 at Dell (use code: 50OFF699 – list price $1826.98)

at Dell (use code: – list price $1826.98) Dell New Inspiron 15 5000 Intel Core i7-1065G7 Quad-core 15.6″ 1080p Laptop with 512GB SSD for $675 at Dell (use code: 50OFF699 – list price $799.99)

at Dell (use code: – list price $799.99) Dell Vostro 5000 Intel Core i5-9400 6-core Desktop for $599 at Dell (list price $998.57)

