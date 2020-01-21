ESSO Golden Ring triumph helps team bonding before provincial push

The range for the ring – the Esso Golden Ring – brings ringet players together with one common goal.

That is, of course, seizing glory.

But for the 2,500 players who skate in the 34th edition of Canada’s largest ring-tournament tournament that packed up on Sunday, they learn that the event is much more than just winning.

Even those in the 14 divisions are lucky enough to become champions.

“The best part of the weekend was probably this win, frankly,” said Tana Morris, moments after celebrating tournament gold with Calgary Bow Valley Blue teammates late Sunday at Don Hartman Northeast Sportsplex. “It is one of the largest ringet tournaments in the world. So it means a lot that we have achieved this. We really went this weekend hoping to win, and we achieved that. So we are very happy about that.

“But playing with my teammates was great too,” continued Morris, a 16-year-old 11th grade student at Joane Cardinal-Schubert High School. “They are all my best friends, so it’s just great to always see them and play with them.”

That feeling was shared by her teammates in the aftermath of beating Calgary Bow Valley Elite 5-3 in the final of the Tour-Under-19A.

“Yeah … just messing around with your friends all the time is pretty great,” said Ava McKeage. “It’s about having fun and making good memories.”

There is also the fact that success at the Esso Golden Ring tournament McKeage & Co. gives an extra boost for what awaits us this season.

“It’s about playing your hardest and working really hard against other teams that we will compete in in provincials,” said McKeage, a 16-year-old grade 11 student at Bishop Grandin High School. “It looks a bit like the tournament for the provincials to see if you can compete against them. It certainly makes us ready for provincials.”

“Absolutely, it’s a federal tournament,” repeated teammate Rianne Caldwell, a 16-year-old 11th grade student at Joane Cardinal-Schubert High School. “You really get to know your teammates before you go to provincials. And then you find out if you fit them and play well together. “

The same can be said for all 173 teams – from the youngest Active Start programs to the U19 divisions consisting of players under the age of 19.

After all, it can be very special to spend time getting to know your teammates.

Scoring gold with them at the Esso Golden Ring makes it just as much sweeter.

“When we play our sister team, it’s a big win over them,” added Caldwell, whose team beat Regina RIPT 4-3 and the Medicine Hat Mighty Ducks 9-2, but lost South Calgary Sisu 4-1 in round robin action before topping the Calgary Northwest Wild 8-4 in Sunday’s semi-final to earn a place in the final against their Bow Valley rivals later on the closing day.

“And it shows them that we are the better team and now have the upper hand.”

tsaelhof@postmedia.com

Tweets by ToddSaelhofPM