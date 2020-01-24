Essex truck deaths: Court orders extradition of Irishman

The High Court will rule this morning on whether an Irishman should be extradited to the United Kingdom for manslaughter.

Eamon Harrison from Mayobridge, Co. Down is accused of carrying a truck container that was later found in Essex and contains 39 dead.

Eamon Harrison was arrested a few days after the bodies were found in a truck in Essex on October 23 in the port of Dublin.

In addition to 39 manslaughter charges, he also wanted to file conspiracies in the United Kingdom for human trafficking and conspiracy to support illegal immigration.

Police believe he took the container to a Belgian port before it was transported to England.

In fighting his planned extradition, his lawyer raised questions about his warrant and the alleged crime scenes.

When state lawyers made the extradition request, it was said the case against Mr. Harrison could not be clearer.

A verdict is due to be announced today.

Reporting by Frank Greaney