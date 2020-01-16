Essendon Bombers' Joe Daniher visits a groin injury specialist in Ireland

The bombers and Daniher were pleased with the great man’s progress and talked to Franklyn-Miller regularly.

Franklyn-Miller is the clinical director of the Center for Sports Medicine, Biomechanics, Rehabilitation and Research at the Sports Surgery Clinic in Dublin.

He has also worked with the British Olympic rowing team, England rugby and the Melbourne Storm.

Daniher’s injury problems have left him out of action for most of the past two seasons. Credit: Michael Willson / AFL Photos

Aidan Corr, defender of Greater Western Sydney, has returned from groin problems to the work of Dr. Franklyn-Miller and his colleagues returned.

“[There will be a lot of speculation and hypothesis about what it will look like next year, but the priority for me is to get out there and do a really good job for this football club.”

Daniher was an All-Australian and the best and most beautiful in 2017. Last week he was on a long list of Essendon players with limited tasks when the bombers after the Christmas break with Captain Dyson Heppell, Cale Hooker, David Zaharakis and Zach Merrett , Mason, Redman, Stewart, Jayden Laverde, Irving Mosquito, Will Snelling, Brandon Zerk-Thatcher, Noah Gown and Lachie Johnson all returned via modified programs.

Daniel is an old age sports reporter

Most seen in sports

Loading