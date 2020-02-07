Essence Event confirms the power of black women in Hollywood

Beverly Hills, California. – Through laughter, tears, and speeches that turned into sermons and reaffirmations, the overarching theme of this year’s Essence Luncheon was that black women in an industry that is often overlooked do not need confirmation from Hollywood – or elsewhere – to self estimate -value.

“Nobody in this room has derived happiness. We’re a powerful force field that comes from size, ”said Captain Marvel actress Lashana Lynch at the Essence Black Women event in Hollywood on Thursday afternoon. “We work hard on our craft and self-love and we have to remember every day that we deserve a place at the table.”

Queen & Slim director Melina Matsoukas repeated Lynch’s feelings when she received her award from “Insecure” actress and creator Issa Rae, who hired Matsoukas to direct the HBO-HBO comedy series.

“It feels incredible to be seen, respected and valued. It means more when this confirmation comes from your own community, ”she said.

Matsoukas, who also made videos for A-Listeners, including Beyonce’s “Lemonade” opus, added: “I’ve been fighting my own anger lately. As I keep saying, the daily rush of white domination and colonization annoying and also exhausting.

“I recently shared my feelings with Ms. (Ava) DuVernay, and what she said went deep. It was simple: ‘Don’t let her steal your joy,'” she said to applause. I’ve been thinking about how to regain my own joy. “

Attending lunch was definitely an option. The annual event is one of the more festive and emotional of the Oscars week and always attracts an A-list audience: This year’s participants included DuVernay, Kerry Washington, Janelle Monae, Cynthia Erivo, Lena Waithe, Sharon Osbourne, Brittany Howard and Gabrielle Union Alfre Woodard (who honored Lynch).

In addition to Lynch and Matsoukas, the director and cast of “Pose” and the Emmy nominee Niecy Nash were also honored. Erivo, a nomination for the best actress at the Oscars, is the only nominated color actor who once again drew attention to the need for more diversity at the Academy Awards.

Before lunch, Washington spoke about the importance of lunch.

“I love events like today because we are actually in one room celebrating each other and encouraging each other and reminding ourselves that we are doing a good job. Right, not focusing so much on the problem, but looking at each other as the solution together “, she said. “So I think as long as we support each other and do this work and celebrate and encourage each other, we will get there.”

Eve hosted the event, which began with a moment of silence for Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others who died in a helicopter crash late last month.

The late icon Diahann Carroll, who died last autumn, was also remembered. Washington, a dear friend, remembered Carroll, the first black woman to appear in her own TV series, and one of the few black women nominated for a best actress honor as a pioneer.

“Her presence in the top ranks of excellence in this business not only makes her a hero, but one of our founding mothers,” said Washington. “The reason I’m here, that we’re all here, working and thriving in Hollywood, is because she did the job first.”

Lynch will star in the upcoming James Bond film “No Time to Die”. The British actress spoke about the importance of knowing that many black girls are confirmed when they are seen on screen in the film. She paid tribute to the “extraordinary black women around me” for having received the necessary confirmation, and especially paid tribute to her mother, who was in the audience.

“If I can be half the woman you are, I know I’ll be successful,” she said, fighting back tears.

The event was very emotional, especially when the women were honored by “Pose”. Cast Mate and Emmy winner Billy Porter’s voice broke as he spoke about the importance of black transgender women honored by Essence. Janet Mock, who runs the FX series on social culture and the LBGTQ world of the 1980s and 90s, found that black trans women are often victims of violence.

“The fight for blacks has to include black trans and queer people, period. This award reaffirms that our stories, our lives and our experiences matter, ”she said when“ pose ”star Mj Rodriguez wiped her tears along with Angelica Ross and Hailie Sahar.

But perhaps the most emotional winner of the event was Nash, who was nominated for an Emmy last fall for her role in DuVernay’s Netflix mini-series “When They See Us”. she cried when she talked about coming to the revelation that she didn’t have to be tied to anyone to be happy.

“I have never been better in my whole life and I belong to none other than myself,” she said in tears. “God took me and he broke me and he gave me back to people better than I was before.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.