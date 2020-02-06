Essence event confirms the power of black women in Hollywood

BEVERLY HILLS, California – Through laughter, tears, and speeches that have turned into sermons and affirmations, the overarching theme of this year’s star-studded Essence lunch was that black women do not need validation from Hollywood – or elsewhere – to enhance their self-esteem appreciate.

“No one in this room is distracted from happiness. We are a powerful force field that came from greatness, “said actress” Captain Marvel “Lashana Lynch at the Thursday afternoon Essence Black Women in Hollywood event.” We are working hard on our craft and our own love, and we need to remind ourselves daily that we deserve a seat at the table. “

“Queen & Slim” director Melina Matsoukas, another honorable, repeated Lynch’s feelings when she received her prize from “Unsafe” actress and maker Issa Rae, who tapped Matsoukas to direct the successful HBO comedy series.

“It feels incredible to be seen and respected and to have your work appreciated; it means more when that recognition comes from your own community, “she said.

Matsoukas, who has also directed videos for A-listers, including Beyonce’s’ Lemonade ‘opus, added:’ I recently fought against my own anger. As I keep saying, the daily attack of white supremacy and colonization is furious and also tiring.

“I recently shared my feelings with Mrs. (Ava) DuVernay, and what she said went deep. It was simple: “Don’t let them steal your joy,” she said applause. “Since them, I have been thinking about how I can regain my own joy.”

Attending lunch was definitely a way. The annual event is one of the more festive and emotional of the Oscars week and always attracts an A-list audience: this year the visitors were DuVernay, Kerry Washington, Janelle Monae, Cynthia Erivo, Lena Waithe, Sharon Osbourne, Brittany Howard, Gabrielle Union and Alfre Woodard (who honored Lynch).

In addition to Lynch and Matsoukas, the director and cast of “Pose” and Emmy-nominated Niecy Nash were also honored. Erivo, a nominated best actress at the Oscars, is the only nominated actor of color, who has drawn renewed attention to the need for more diversity at the Academy Awards.

For lunch, Washington spoke about the importance of lunch.

“I like events like today because we are actually in a room celebrating each other and encouraging each other and reminding each other that we are doing a good job.” Right, not so much focusing on the problem, but looking at each other as the solution together, “she said. “So I think as long as we keep showing up for each other and doing this work and celebrating each other and encouraging each other, we’ll be there.”

Eve was the host of the event, which began with a moment of silence for Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people killed in a helicopter crash late last month.

Also remembered was the deceased icon Diahann Carroll, who died last fall. Washington, a good friend, remembered Carroll, the first black woman to play in her own TV series and one of the small circle of black women nominated for a best actress, as a pioneer.

“Her presence in the upper layers of excellence in this company makes her not only a hero, but one of our founding fathers,” Washington said. “That I am here, that we are all here, working and flourishing in Hollywood is because she did the work first.”

Lynch will play the lead role in the upcoming James Bond movie “No Time to Die.” The British actress spoke about the importance of knowing that many black girls are validated when they see her on the screen in the film. She wrote the “extraordinary black women around me” for giving the validation she needed, and paid special tribute to her mother, who was in the audience.

“If I can be half the woman, you know I will succeed,” she said and fought her tears.

There was a lot of emotion during the event, especially when the women of “Pose” were honored. The voice of cast mate and Emmy winner Billy Porter broke when he spoke about the importance of black transgender women honored by Essence. Janet Mock, who tours the FX series in the ballroom culture and the LBGTQ world of the 1980s and 90s, noted that black trans women are often victims of violence.

“The fight for black people must include black trans and queer people, period. And this award again confirms that our stories, our lives, our experiences matter, “she said, while” Pose “star Mj Rodriguez along with her, along with Angelica Ross and Hailie Sahar, wiped the tears away.

But perhaps the most emotional honor of the event was Nash, who was nominated last fall for an Emmy for her role in DuVernay’s Netflix mini-series “When They See Us.” The actress recently went through a divorce and as she joked through her speech, she cried when she talked about coming to the epiphany that she didn’t need to be attached to anyone to be happy.

“I’ve never been better in my entire life, and I belong to myself,” she said with tears. “God took me and he broke me and he gave me back to the people better than before.”

Nekesa Mumbi Moody, The Associated Press